Flying start for Cuckney in the NPL with opening day win over likely title rivals Kimberley

The visitors were bowled out for 186 before Cuckney reached their target in 40.2 overs.

Captain Tom Ullyott said: “It's nice to get a win in the first game of the season and a far cry from the pre-season game we had the week before against Papplewick when we had six ducks and were all out for 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was good to get that out of the way before the league started!

Bailey Richards on his winning debut for Cuckney.

“That was far from great preparation though the weather has not been ideal.

“Kimberley are always up there fighting so it's good to take the eight points and make sure they don't get any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But at the same time I am sure they will bounce back with a string of wins and I would expect them to be top four or five by August.”

He added: “It's very early doors but having a couple of new faces in the team you want to see them gel as quickly as possible.

"It's not always that easy at a a new club with a new environment and a new way of playing.

“It will take them a bit of time. But it was nice to see new guys Joe Worrall and our Australian, Bailey Richards, both start brilliantly. Bailey got four wickets and Joe took a couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They bedded in really nicely alongside our usual spin and seam options.

“With the bat both Chris Lawrence and Tom Rowe, against his former club, did brilliantly taking us to 70 for none, making a good chunk of the target for us.”

Kimberley recovered from 84-5 to make a respectable total with Akhil Patel scoring 33 and Dom Brown 57 not out.

Cuckney's new pro Bailey Richards claimed 4-52 on his NPL debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Nick Keast made 46, Tom Rowe 40, Nick Langford 35 not out, and Joseph Hayes 36.

It gets no easier for Cuckney this Saturday as they travel away to face champions Cavaliers & Carrington.