Farnsfield’s Notts star Paul Franks takes charge of county’s cup side

Paul Franks was keen to ensure Notts’ 50-over side felt empowered to take responsibility, as he led the team into action as Metro Bank One Day Cup head coach this week.

Farnsfield-born Franks, Nottinghamshire’s assistant head coach since 2017, has stepped into the lead role for the one-day competition, which began with two fixtures at the John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme – home of Welbeck Cricket Club – this week.

“This is their team,” he said, when asked about his message to the squad on the eve of the competition.

“I want to try and guide it as we go, along with the other coaches, to make sure we play the best cricket we can.

Paul Franks - hoping for cup success with Nottinghamshire.

“But it's about reconnecting their minds to this format, which is a format I really enjoy and have had some success in.

“It’s an exciting time for us, and the players will hopefully be really looking forward to getting out there and playing well.”

Franks' squad includes several players who will be in contention to make their senior Notts’ debut – and the 50-over head coach is excited by the opportunities the competition provides for young players.

“The younger guys have been craving that opportunity for a really long time and have worked towards this point, so you want to give them that chance to step forward and show what they're all about,” he said.

“That’s whilst they’re being led and advised and steered by the senior arm of the team, if you like, while we make sure that the senior arm are aware of their responsibilities to do so.

“That's how teams evolve and get better, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we mesh all that together.

“We've got some really, really talented young players and I'm excited to see what they can do, against some competitive teams.

“They'll understand that the difference in quality and the step up in intensity will ask them different questions, and that's natural.

“They're going to come up against some seasoned professionals and some peers, and it’ll give them the chance to work out exactly where their games are at.

“Whatever they've been working on this season, whether it be in minor counties cricket or in second-team cricket, this is going to ask some different questions and set them different challenges.

“We'll be there to support them all the way through.”

After almost three decades at Nottinghamshire, Franks is well-placed to ensure those under his tutelage understand what it means to represent the county.

“We live with expectation, which is no different to any club of our stature within the game, and we've got great history,” he said.

“I want them to become part of that history. They've got a chance to do something special as a group, and we've got an opportunity to play a final at home.

“These are all things that I want them to be excited about, and from day to day we can work towards that.

“The most important thing for me is that they get out there on Tuesday, express themselves, play well and work really hard together, and we can keep taking strides forward from there.”

Notts were due to play their opener at the John Fretwell Centre against Essex on Tuesday before returning there to face Worcestershire on Thursday before taking on Derbyshire away on Sunday.