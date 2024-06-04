Farnsfield see off Championship rivals in top of the table clash against Cuckney seconds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In Saturday's big clash at the top of the Bassetlaw & District Cricket League Championship, leaders Farnsfield edged victory by seven runs against Cuckney seconds, who now sit third.

Choosing to bat, Farnsfield made 180-8 in their 50 overs.

Opener Freddie Skelton hit 28, but it was a fifth wicket partnership of 87 between Michael Archer (72 not out) and Ben Kilford (40) that really set them up.

Cuckney pushed hard in reply but fell just short on 173-9 when the overs ran out.

Tom Ullyott led the fightback with 68 and Will Booth added 27, Alex Ainger ending with figures of 3-29 from 10 overs for Farnsfield.

Cuckney's loss allowed Clumber Park to jump into second spot as they beat Harthill by six wickets.

Welbeck's seconds were two wicket winners over Worksop.

Worksop won the toss and batted, being bowled out for 203 with seven balls to go.

Ashley Langdale was 66 not out, Ben Bekisz 41 and Oliver Matthews 33, Jake Parker taking 4-36 and Daniel Ward 3-29.

Welbeck opener Ethan Johnson then provided a good backbone for the reply with 91.

Division One leaders Blidworth Colliery Welfare powered to a big 229-run success against bottom side Waleswood Sports.

Blidworth posted a huge 358-7 total with 119 for Sonal Amarasekera, 74 for Fida Hussain, 45 not out for Wayne Mitchell, 40 for David Willcock and 25 for Kirk Sear.

Waleswood were never in the contest as they were all out for 129 in just 30.1 overs, Daniel Spotwood with 50 of them.

For Blidworth, Amarasekera took 3-31, Albert Braithwaite 3-19 and Raymel Adams 3-40.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds are in second place and saw off fourth-placed Anston by 63 runs.

Electing to bat, the Millers made 198 led by 51 for Primesh Warnakulasuriya and 49 for Jake Miller, Joe Clay taking 3-48.

Anston were then dismissed for 135, Kalyan Ampolu scoring 33 and Matthew Watson an unbeaten 27, Sebastian Dew claiming 3-17 from nine overs.

Thoresby Colliery seconds suffered a disappointing 58 run loss at Bawtry with Everton.

Put into bat, Bawtry were all out for 152, Jonathan Mimms hitting 55 and Liam Penrose 37, Tenson Cletus taking 4-28.