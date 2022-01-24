Farnsfield Cricket Club - open again after pandemic.

“Covid hit us hard and the club had to make some tough decisions to help it survive during the pandemic,” said committee member Helen Worrall.

“Our doors closed to the public and we were only allowed to play some of the games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We are now back with a brand new cricket committee full of passion enthusiasm and ideas

“We are hoping that this year will be a great year for the club and we thank the public of Farnsfield and the wider community for their support during what has been a few challenging years.”

Club facilities are now open on Friday nights from 7pm and we are open for private booking for any events/parties/wakes – contact [email protected]

“Lots of events are planned during the next few months and we’re very excited to host them,” she added.

“We have Curry and Karaoke night on 29th January, Race night on 26th February and an evening with Nottinghamshire cricketers who are coming to the club on Saturday, 26th March.

Paul Franks, Steven Mullaney and Luke Fletcher will be guest speakers, and the event will be hosted by the voice of Nottinghamshire cricket Dave Bracegirdle.

Tickets are on sale at £20 and will including pie and peas.

Tickets for any of these events are available via [email protected] or 07956589860.

“The club is currently run by our passionate and welcoming volunteers creating a friendly atmosphere and we would love for as many new people to walk through our doors as possible as well as our much appreciated regulars,” said Helen.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming cricket season and are at the moment preparing some of our older junior players for their next step into the world of adult hardball cricket.

“This year we are introducing a brand new Sunday development team as well as reintroducing our Saturday third team.

“New players of all levels are always welcome. We have a fantastic junior set up and have produced some great players through the coaching done at junior level.

“Our softball and junior hardball sessions are held on Friday nights during the summer months and will commence in May.

“Any new players will be welcomed and coached to a high standard. Please get in touch if you have a child age seven or over wishing to have a go at cricket.”

She added: “We currently have 10 qualified ECB coaches and because of this we can have coaches playing in all of our five open age cricket teams across Saturday and Sunday.

“And we are very proud of the newest member to the coaching team.

“Abbie Rushby is our very first girl to complete her ECB coaching course and the team look forward to receiving her help in coaching the juniors this year.

“We also have another successful female member of our cricket team as Elizabeth Grantham Woodhouse also represented Nottinghamshire girls teams and now represents Nottinghamshire ladies team.

“We are constantly looking at ways of developing women’s cricket at the club, and trying to raise funds to improve our ladies changing facilities to accommodate this.

“We look forward to developing more girls who are interested in cricket in the hope of developing their game and giving them more opportunities to play cricket at senior level in the future.”