Chris Watts to be guest speaker at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting
The guest speaker of the Bassetlaw Umpires Association on Saturday 5th March will be current first class umpire Chris Watts.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:19 pm
Chris has had a varied career and makes the long trip from Sutton in Norfolk.
He was formerly in the Royal Marines before becoming a Detective Constable in the Police Force.
This should prove to be a very interesting afternoon and all interested parties are welcome at Cuckney Cricket Centre (2.30pm).
Bassetlaw Umpires have just returned to staging regular meetings after the lockdowns and had Notts legend Paul Johnson as their first speaker this month.