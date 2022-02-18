Speaker Chris Watts in umpire action.

Chris has had a varied career and makes the long trip from Sutton in Norfolk.

He was formerly in the Royal Marines before becoming a Detective Constable in the Police Force.

This should prove to be a very interesting afternoon and all interested parties are welcome at Cuckney Cricket Centre (2.30pm).