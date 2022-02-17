Speaker Chris Watts in umpire action.

Chris has had a varied career and makes the long trip from Sutton in Norfolk.

He was formerly in the Royal Marines before becoming a Detective Constable in the Police Force.

When cricket was invaded by corruption smears he became the ECB’s anti-corruption officer and then followed that by taking up umpiring and quickly made his mark up to the first class list.

He was also appointed as Head of Integrity Assurance for the British Horseracing Authority

This should prove to be a very interesting afternoon and all interested parties are welcome at Cuckney Cricket Centre (2.30pm).