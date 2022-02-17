Chris Watts to be guest speaker at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting

The guest speaker of the Bassetlaw Umpires Association on Saturday 5th March will be current first class umpire Chris Watts.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:31 am
Speaker Chris Watts in umpire action.

Chris has had a varied career and makes the long trip from Sutton in Norfolk.

He was formerly in the Royal Marines before becoming a Detective Constable in the Police Force.

When cricket was invaded by corruption smears he became the ECB’s anti-corruption officer and then followed that by taking up umpiring and quickly made his mark up to the first class list.

He was also appointed as Head of Integrity Assurance for the British Horseracing Authority

This should prove to be a very interesting afternoon and all interested parties are welcome at Cuckney Cricket Centre (2.30pm).

Bassetlaw Umpires have just returned to staging regular meetings after the lockdowns and had Notts legend Paul Johnson as their first speaker this month.

