England cricket legends are a ‘hit’ at club near Mansfield
Two former England cricket stars proved a hit as they took to the pitch near Mansfield.
Welbeck Cricket Club, based at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme Lane, welcomed former England Test stars Adam Hollioake and Monty Panesar for a fundraising event.
As well as a friendly game, there were stalls, raffles and a meal with the famous duo – who also took time out to offer some coaching tips to youngsters.
Steve French, club chairman, said: “We are very proud of all the hard work put in by many volunteers, to achieve such an enjoyable day.”
Most Popular
-
1
Mansfield Town hoping to secure late striker deal as transfer deadline looms
-
2
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with cup spectacle as Stags win five goal thriller against Manchester City U21s
-
3
Mansfield Town come from behind to beat Manchester City’s stars of the future in five-goal thriller
-
4
Matchwinner George Lapslie believes Mansfield Town’s army of fans can cheer them to first away win on Saturday.
-
5
Bemused Nigel Clough is ready to make changes on the road after latest Mansfield Town failure
Elizabeth French, women’s representative at the club, said: ““Head coach, Richard Stroh, was busy at the ground from 10am organising junior training with the England legends and leading the Welbeck squad.
“I was sitting next to Adam. He is a lovely man and has a long list of impressive cricket achievements, most recently as an England cricket coach.
“The players came along to help with fundraising efforts for the club – as a grassroots club, we do a big fundraising event every year to continue raising vital funds.
“Funds maintain the training of coaches and therefore excellent coaching standards for all our players from juniors to senior men and women.”
She said funds also go towards insurance and support for teams, as well as towards equipment, ‘especially for juniors and ladies’ beginner level’.
Read More
Elizabeth said: “It also ensures membership and training costs are kept to the lowest level possible for all our players.”
Alfie Flinton, who plays for the club’s under-13s’ side, said: “It was a great experience.
“I wasn’t expecting to play, so it was a shock when Richard asked me if I could help out due to one of the Legends getting injured.
“Getting to bowl at some of the first team players was a proud moment – I didn’t take a wicket but I think I bowled well.”
Callum Flinton, Alfie’s father, said that it was a fantastic day for his son and the club.