Welbeck Cricket Club, based at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme Lane, welcomed former England Test stars Adam Hollioake and Monty Panesar for a fundraising event.

As well as a friendly game, there were stalls, raffles and a meal with the famous duo – who also took time out to offer some coaching tips to youngsters.

Steve French, club chairman, said: “We are very proud of all the hard work put in by many volunteers, to achieve such an enjoyable day.”

U13's player, Alfie Flinton, joined the England cricketing legends.

Elizabeth French, women’s representative at the club, said: ““Head coach, Richard Stroh, was busy at the ground from 10am organising junior training with the England legends and leading the Welbeck squad.

“I was sitting next to Adam. He is a lovely man and has a long list of impressive cricket achievements, most recently as an England cricket coach.

“The players came along to help with fundraising efforts for the club – as a grassroots club, we do a big fundraising event every year to continue raising vital funds.

“Funds maintain the training of coaches and therefore excellent coaching standards for all our players from juniors to senior men and women.”

Crowds came along to support the fundraising event and enjoy the game.

She said funds also go towards insurance and support for teams, as well as towards equipment, ‘especially for juniors and ladies’ beginner level’.

Elizabeth said: “It also ensures membership and training costs are kept to the lowest level possible for all our players.”

Alfie Flinton, who plays for the club’s under-13s’ side, said: “It was a great experience.

The team behind the scenes. Elizabeth French is pictured with volunteers as they raise funds for Welbeck Cricket Club.

“I wasn’t expecting to play, so it was a shock when Richard asked me if I could help out due to one of the Legends getting injured.

“Getting to bowl at some of the first team players was a proud moment – I didn’t take a wicket but I think I bowled well.”

Callum Flinton, Alfie’s father, said that it was a fantastic day for his son and the club.

The squad included junior and senior players, joined by coaches. The squad also included two players from Welbeck ladies' first team.