Early season blow as Cuckney fall short in run chase at Papplewick & Linby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cuckney were rocked by a 49 run defeat at Papplewick & Linby in their second Nottinghamshire Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckney had opened up with a win last week but, after asking the home side to bat, came up short in the run chase on Saturday.

Papplewick made 212 all out in 47.4 overs with 42 for Ben Bhabra, 30 each for Freddie McCann and Matt Montgomery and 25 for Junior Gangotra.

Joe Worrall took 3-46 and Adam Tillcock 3-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yuvraj Singh - new signing scored 50 but Cuckney lost.

Cuckney's openers made 34, but then wickets began to tumble as they slumped to 81-6.

New signing Yuvraj Singh halted the rot with 50, but Luke Fletcher (4-23) helped see Papplewick to a huge confidence-boosting victory over the likely title challengers.

“It's not ideal but we're only two games in so it's not the end of the world either,” said Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ullyott.

“The boys are still getting into the swing of things and we were probably a bit under par and a bit cold with the bat. We never really looked like winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Papplewick are one of the top four or five sides in the league and can beat anyone on their day.

“Their total was not a low score but not one we thought too high either.

“But we lost too many early wickets, including three in about six balls.

“Youvrak batted really well to get us remotely back into the game. He kept them at bay for a while but when he fell sadly that was that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League new boys Clipstone lost their first home game at this level by nine wickets against Attenborough.

Clipstone were put into bat and were all out for 140 in 47.1 overs after a poor start in which they were 3-18.

Haider Ali Ehsan top-scored with 27 while Oscar Bean claimed 4-20 from his 10 overs.

Attenborough then coasted to 142 in 21.5 overs, Leicestershire's Usman Minhas with 83 not out and Parakrama Thennakoon 29 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, chairman and player Ian Woodall said: “We remain upbeat.

“We have found the first two games at this level really difficult – the standard is very high.

“We have not had a full side out in our first two games to be honest, we still have two or three to come into the team and we had four missing Saturday.

“We are short with the batting and bowling at the moment – but we knew this may happen so we are not disheartened. We've only taken two wickets in two games so you can see where we are lacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our lads are new to this league and they will learn how good they are as a cricketer.

“I have been around the block a bit and you have to keep hanging in there.

“Our plan is to finish third from bottom and avoid relegation. There are 22 games in the season and only two gone.

“It may take us two or three weeks to get our full side out and we will see if we can kick on from there.

“We are still upbeat and enjoying being in this league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Institute bounced back from their opening day defeat at Hucknall to cruise to a 127-run win over visiting Welbeck.

Put into bat, Kimberley made an imposing 275-9 in their 50 overs.

Opener Akhil Patel smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his 107 with backing from Harry Burnhill (38) Oliver Tewatiya (35) and George Scottorn (24 not out).

Welbeck then failed to keep up with the pace of the chase as they were all out for 148 in 41.4 overs.

Ben Bowring stood firm with 52 but others struggled as Alex King took 4-31 and New Zealander Tewatiya 3-28.