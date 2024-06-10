Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Treble-winning Cuckney are facing a big weekend as Saturday's Nottinghamshire Premier League trip to West Bridgford is followed by an ECB National Club Championship game away at Loughborough Town on Sunday.

Cuckney are defending champions in both competitions and last weekend warmed up in style with a six wicket home win over in-form Hucknall to keep up the pressure on leaders Cavaliers & Carrington.

Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “You are thinking about both games at the weekend, but the next game that comes is Saturday at West Bridgford.

“We know they have a couple of good players who can win games so we won't be taking them lightly.

Connor Ramm takes the wicket of Cuckney's Nicholas Keast on Saturday.

“We are defending our national title on Sunday and we are desperate to go as far as we can again this year.

“But both games are really important as we are also defending our league title as well.

“So neither game is more important than the other. We have to make sure we turn up for both with the right attitude and get the job done.

“It has been some years since we played Loughborough so we are unsure what they will bring.

“But playing the game waway poses problems as they will know the idiosyncrasies of their own ground.

“On our run last year we played a lot of these earlier rounds at home.

“I believe if we win this one we will be away again before playing the rest of the rounds at home if we continue to progress.

“These are the hurdles you have to get over and you have to have a lot of luck for national knockout runs.

“One guy can come on and you can lose from out of nowhere, so we're taking nothing for granted and focusing on ourselves.”

On Saturday Hucknall chose to bat after winning the toss and made 235-7 in their 50 overs.

Sam Mycock led their innings with a superb unbeaten 110 and Jamie Tapper added 36 and Sam Johnson 25, Joe Worrall picking up 4-42 from his 10 overs.

But Cuckney reached a winning 236-4 in 37.3 overs.

Openers Nick Keast (30) and Tom Rowe (41) built an opening partnership of 72 to give them a sound footing.

James Hawley then added 65 and Nick Langford 27 before Ewan Laughton (32 not out) and Adam Tillcock (30 not out) saw them comfortably home.

Connor Ramm and Daniel Blatherwick shared the four wickets to fall.

“Hucknall are a pretty good side who can beat anyone on their day,” added Ullyott.

“It was a very comprehensive win on Saturday, which was nice to see.

“Hucknall can be threatening but we managed to quash their bowling attack to make sure we knocked it off with relative ease at the end.

“Our bowlers up front bowled really well and the spinners did their job in the middle.

“We were playing on a new wicket at home and it was a really good track to be honest.

“We thought their 230 was a bit under par, and with our batting effort in reply it showed it was.