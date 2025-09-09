Disappointment as Cuckney fail to win cup for third year in a row

Cuckney's hopes of retaining the Derbyshire League Premier Cup for a third year in a row were dashed on Sunday as they were beaten by six wickets by Ockbrook & Borrowash in this year's final at Ticknall CC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put into bat, Cuckney made 202-9 in their 40 overs.

After losing two early wickets with 22 runs scored, Tom Rowe (30), Tom Ullyott (61 not out) and captain Adam Tillcock (47) ticked the total over with Ullyott and Tillcock putting on 66 for the sixth wicket.

Ullyott hit four boundaries and three sixes and Tillcock's total came from 48 balls with seven fours and a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckney's Tom Ullyott - great innings in disappointing final defeat.

But it wasn't enough in the end as Ockbrook reached 205-4 in just 3.5 overs.

Ximus Du Plooy was 49 not out, Ethan Debono scored 45, Joshua Lacey 36 and Ethan Berlusconi 25.

Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “We didn't start very well with the bat and we kept losing wickets.

“At 50-5 you don't win too many games from there unfortunately.

Ximus Du Plooy - starred for Ockbrook in final win.

“We thought we were at least 40 or 50 runs short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we were under par and needed to bowl and field really well but then probably didn't do that quite to the best of our ability.

“We did fight back into the game briefly, but we were always chasing it from losing those early wickets and that is kind of how it stayed throughout the afternoon.

“We now go into the Dan Sutton Trophy semi-final this weekend at home to Kimberley with a last chance to win something.

Adam Dobb - three wickets in defeat for Hosiery Mills.

“We have had two really great years the last two years with three trophies each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won't win three this year now, but we can maybe grab a bit of a consolation prize if possible.”

That disappointment came a day after Cuckney had signed off their Nottinghamshire Premier League season with a one wicket win in their local derby at Clipstone.

Clipstone were put into bat and were bowled out for 153 with Shaun Levy scoring 47 and Nick Keast taking 3-25.

Cuckney CC v Radcliffe (bowling), opener Nick Keast

Cuckney were then pushed all the way before reaching 154-9 in 39 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliot Callis hit 33, Tom Ullyott 27 and Nick Keast 30 while Hemings Patel claimed 5-24.

Cuckney ended the season as runners-up while Clipstone were delighted to finish fifth in their maiden NPL season after promotion.

“We probably weren't quite at the races on Saturday either but managed to sneak over the line thanks to the captain again,” said Ullyott.

“Although we won, it was a pretty ordinary performance and the game had an end of season feel with not much to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That feeling probably didn't help us going into Sunday – but we only have ourselves to blame.”

Relegated Welbeck were destroyed in their NPL farewell game at champions Cavaliers & Carrington.

Put into bat, Welbeck crumbled to 60 all out in 24.3 overs, Sana Ullah Khan with 5-24 and Abdullah Tahir 4-24, before Cavaliers knocked off their target in only 11.2 overs at 61-4.

In Division Two, Mansfield Hosiery Mills missed out on the title as they lost by 57 runs at third-placed West Bridgfordians but go up with champions Caythorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasing 196 all out in 47.3 overs after Adam Dobb (3-24) and Mark Smallwood (3-45) had shared six wickets, Mills could only muster139 all out in 37.1 overs.

Charana Kanakarra hit 50 not out and Joshua Dykes 33 while Joe Holding took 5-32.

Cuckney seconds lost by a high-scoring clash 13 runs at home to Gedling & Sherwood.

Gedling chose to bat and made 330-7, Ed Parry with 94, Cameron Mackay 57, Dilhan Cooray 48 and Aaron Keverne-Onyon 43, Josh Porter taking 3-43.

Cuckney were all out for a valiant 317 with eight balls to go.

William Butler scored 100, William Ullyott 65, Josh Porter 54 and Tommy Bush 31, Cooray claiming 3-26.