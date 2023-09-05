Destiny calling as Cuckney CC head for Lord's final on a high after fantastic weekend

Tom Ullyott - ready to lead Cuckney out at Lord's

And they will be massively lifted by last weekend when they beat Papplewick & Linby to win the Derbyshire County League Premier Cup and took over as leaders of the Nottinghamshire Premier League with one game to go and a trophy treble a real possibility.

Cuckney beat West Bridgfordians while leaders Kimberley Institute slipped up against reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington who Cuckney face in their title-deciding last game.

“To be where we are now I would have taken all day at the start of the season – to have a cup won, another final at Lord's and then what is technically another cup final the weekend after when the league is decided,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

“It is really exciting. Saturday will be a great day for the club – the supporters, the members and the players, who have worked very hard to get to it.

“Everyone is looking forward to it and we don't want to let the occasion get to us and pass us by.

“We need to stay in the game and make sure we apply our skills, then I am sure we will be fine.

“We head down on the train on Friday and the ECB have got us a hotel across from the ground so we can acclimatise. It looks like it is going to be a red hot day.

“We will try to carry on what we have been doing the last three or four months and we will be in a good place to put in a good performance,

“After we won the semi-finals I think everyone's minds turned to a game like Lord's which I think we fell a little foul of the following week when we lost to Wollaton.

“But there is not a lot you can do about a one-off like this. These occasions and opportunities are few and far between for a club cricketer. So I can allow them that.”

At West Bridgfordians on Saturday Cuckney won by eight wickets.

Choosing to bat, Bridgfordians were 139 all out in 39.5 overs, Alex Winiarski with 34 and Nick Keast 3-7 off 3.5 overs.

Cuckney then made 140-2 in 19.5 overs, Nick Keast 81 not out and Tom Rowe 40, the pair putting on 80 for the first wicket.

At the same time Kimberley lost by six wickets at home to Cavaliers and now have to win at Clifton Village on Saturday to keep the title race alive for one last week.

“They have some pretty dangerous players so we didn't think it would be a foregone conclusion,” said Ullyott.

“They chose to bat but we bowled really well and got their best players out early doors before our middle order bowlers went to work a bit and from 70-2 we bowled them out for 139.

“Then Nick and Tom got off like they have been doing this season and we knocked them off inside the first 20 overs. So it was very comfortable in the end and a very professional performance.”

Cuckney then won the Derbyshire County Cup by two wickets at Ockbrook & Borrowash CC on Sunday.

Papplewick & Linby made 202-9 in their 40 overs, Louis Bhabra with 37, Callum Mckenzie 42, Ben Trevor-Jones 49 not out and Adam Tillcock 4-37.

Cuckney reached 206-8 with an over to spare, Tom Ullyott with 68 not out and Josh Porter 40.

At 114-6, it took a seventh wicket stand of 69 between Ullyott and Porter to steady the ship, Ben Bhabra claiming 3-31

“Cup finals are always a bit strange – they are never one for the ages. But this was a really good game,” said Ullyott.

“They batted on a new wicket and 200 was a decent, competitive score as there was a bit in that pitch.

“We knew we had to get off to a flier or it would be a bit of a tall order. But we were 40-4 with our top four all gone.

“We managed to stay in the game and Adam Tillcock hit some sixes, despite an injury, which was brilliant.

“Then Josh came to join me and we just about managed get it done before I ran him out. Archie Shannon then came in with a useful nine off nine balls so we won with an over to spare.

“Commiserations to Papplewick – it was a really good fixture and a very tight game.