Cuckney win closes the gap at the top as leaders Caviers & Carrington slip up

Cuckney produced a convincing eight-wicket win over bottom club Gedling & Sherwood while leaders Cavaliers & Carrington's run of wins was halted by a 17-win defeat at Plumtree where Cavs could only muster two points.

“We took the full eight points which is all you could ask and Cavaliers losing has tightened things up at the top,” said skipper Tom Ullyott.

"It’s everything to play for going into the last five games.

Nick Langford - unbeaten innings saw Cuckney over the line.

"We still have to play Cavaliers, but all our focus is on Hucknall away this weekend. There is a lot of cricket to be played before we face the Cavaliers.

"Obviously now Cavaliers have lost one, if we won every game now by the full eight points the title would be in our own hands, but that is far from straightforward and there’s a lot of cricket to be played.

"We will do our best, take it week to week and see where we are at.”

Choosing to bat Gedling were all out for 132 in 36.2 overs, Chrissy Lawrence with 40, Nelon Pascal taking 3-19 from eight overs and Richard Bostock 3-29 from eight.

After a rain interval, Cuckney were set a new target under Duckworth-Lewis of 126 from 39 overs, but coasted to it in 25.2.

Despite losing Nick Keast early on and Josh Porter for 33, Ewan Laughton (40 not out) and Nick Langford (39 not out) saw the job through.