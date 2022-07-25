Cuckney win away at NPL title rivals Kimberley Institute to keep up the pressure on leaders Cavaliers & Carrington

But leaders Cavaliers & Carrington took all eight points in their two wicket win at Attenborough and continue to lead the way.

Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott said: “We got the six points we were looking for and we are delighted.

“It would have been nice to get all eight but it was a very tough game. It was a very good game of cricket with a lot of people there watching and thankfully we came out on the right side of it.

Tom Ullyott smashes a boundary for Cuckney against Kimberley.

“All we can do is take it step by step and game by game and do what we can – we have Cavaliers to play in a few weeks time which will be a big game.

"But there are still other teams chasing behind us like Papplewick. And Kimberley are still there – it was only a four point swing at the end of the day.

“So we just have to keep on taking as many points as we can that are on offer.”

Put into bat, Cuckney made 298-5 with openers Nick Keast (69) and Ewan Laughton (54) making a fine first wicket stand of 121.

Skipper Tom Ullyott then added a magnificent 90 not out and Joseph Hayes 46, combining for 99 for the fifth wicket.

Kimberley's reply saw Sam Wood (49) and Patrick Delahunty (29) open well and Jack Nightingale (74) and Billy Godleman (45) put them in a good position.

But, despite 34 from captain George Bacon, wickets began to tumble and they ended up short on 280 all out with two balls to spare.

Cuckney are at home to struggling bottom club Gedling & Sherwood this Saturday while Cavaliers are at Plumtree.

In NPL Division Two, leaders Mansfield Hosiery Mills lost top spot after a 16-run defeat at local rivals Clipstone.

Clipstone made 245-7 with 43 for Lee Wilson, 60 for Adam Dutton, 32 for James Hubball, 38 not out for Joshua Flowers and 29 not out for Dale Sheppard. Abdul Basit claimed 5-36.