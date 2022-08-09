Cuckney win again as title race with Cavaliers & Carrington heads for the wire

Cuckney won by five wickets at Hucknall while Cavaliers were beating Notts & Arnold Amateur by 42 runs.

Electing to bat, Hucknall made 182 all out with 57 for skipper Sam Johnson and 36 for George Buckthorpe.

Nick Keast starred with the ball, taking 5-43 in his 10 overs.

Cuckney struggled at 36-4 but then managed to reach their 183 target in 43.4 overs for five wickets, Nick Langford unbeaten on 85 and Joseph Hayes 26 not out.

"Obviously it was nice to get the eight points as it was a tough game in tough conditions,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

"We know we have Cavaliers away in two weeks but there is no point in focusing on that yet. First we have to make sure get as many points as we can against Radcliffe this Saturday.

"Then we go to Cavaliers with the clubs first and second when anything can happen and there’s all to play for.”

On the win over Hucknall, he added: “The two seamers Andrew (Hazeldine) and Nel (Nelon Pascal) started really well and put Hucknall under pressure and they were 25-2 after the first 10 and on the back foot.

"As they tried to counter-punch, Nick put them under even more pressure and bowled really nicely, didn’t get many score balls, picking up five wickets from his 10 overs.

"When we were 36-4 it was a tall order as the pitch was quite tacky.

"Then Nick Langford and myself just batted time really.

"I faced a lot of balls and just tried to take the sting out the game while Nick batted fantastically well and took it all the way through.

"It was a match-winning knock really in the situation and Joe Hayes came in and complemented him after I got myself out.

"It was a good all-round performance on a tough day and we now need to do the best we can this weekend.”

Cuckney are at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent while Cavaliers face a tough trip to third-placed Papplewick & Linby, who are also still in the title race.