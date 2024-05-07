Cuckney warm up for national trophy defence with big win at Attenborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And this weekend the triple winners begin their defence of the prestigious ECB National Clubs Championship trophy.

Asked to bat on Saturday, the reigning champions made a huge 303-5.

Ewan Laughton (85 not out) and Nick Langford (81) starred with the bat, putting on 147 for the fourth wicket.

Ewan Laughton (wicketkeeper) - fine innings last weekend.

Tom Rowe (57) and Adam Tillcock (37) also made significant contributions.

Attenborough never really got going in reply and, despite 39 from Lucas Stentiford, were bowled out for just 112 in 32.4 overs, Josh Porter claiming 3-26 from his seven overs.

“We lost the toss this week, but it probably did us good to have a bit of a bat this week as we'd not really had much time out in the middle,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“Unfortunately we lost Nick Keast early, but Tom Rowe settled in from last year and got a nice half-century.

“But him and Butts (William Butler) followed in quite quick time and it was tentatively poised at 70 or 80 for three.

“But then Ewan Laughton and Nick Langford put on a great partnership before captain Tilley (Adam Tillcock) cleared the fence for us with 37 in about 10 or 11 balls to finish with Ewan not out.

“Given conditions and how wet the outfield was and how much there was in the wicket, 303 was a monumental effort and should have been plenty with our bowlers bowling as they are at the moment.

“They started nicely and all got in on the act in the end, sharing the wickets between them in a good, professional performance.

“It was a nice run out for the batsmen and obviously the bowlers got some more overs into their legs.

“We are getting into May and into the swing of things and it's nice to have the three wins on the board.”

On Saturday Cuckney are at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur before facing Leicestershire club Newtown Linford in the National Clubs Championship on Sunday.

“We start our defence of the nationals on Sunday and everyone is looking forward to it,” said Ullyott.