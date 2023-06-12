Cuckney suffer shock defeat in big-scoring clash at struggling Attenborough

Nick Keast struck a majestic 161 not out and shared an opening stand of 109 with Tom Rowe (53) as Cuckney chose to bat and made a huge 302-4, Adam Tillcock adding 38.

But Attenborough roared to 303-4 in 48.3 overs.

Harry Franklin (69) and Savin Perera (53) provided the backbone with an opening 119 stand before Lucas Stentiford (71) and Zak Tribe (47) continued the fireworks.

Nick Keast - in great form for Cuckney last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the big total set, Cuckney captain Tom Ullyott said: “I don't think we ever thought we'd won it. I actually thought we might not have quite enough runs.

“I know 300 seems like a lot but it was a flat wicket and a hot day. So 300 was probably par there. It was a very good wicket.

“Energy was down from everyone on such a warm day which probably made scoring runs a bit easier for the batters.

“We scored a lot of runs late on and thought we were perhaps just above par but nothing sensational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly for us, though positive for them, they batted really well and overcame the score with about 10 balls to spare. So credit to them. I know they're near the bottom of the league but we were never complacent. It shows anyone can beat anyone in this league. They played really well.

“Nick got 150, which was absolutely brilliant – and what a knock it was. At the end of the day we couldn't quite back up the batting with our bowling and they batted really well.”

Cuckney now have a home league clash with Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday followed by a ECB National Club Competition return to Attenborough on Sunday.

“We have a quick chance to avenge that defeat this Sunday when we go back to Attenborough to play them in the national knockout cup. We will be doing our best to put things right,” said Ullyott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a big weekend. We have lots to do in the league now as we've lost three games.

“But we will take the same approach to each game and we're still doing a lot of things right.

“Radcliffe beat Cavaliers at the weekend so they will be buoyant with confidence and a tough knock to crack.

“It's anybody's at the moment at the top and all to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a T20 game against Cavaliers on Sunday and managed to win it out of absolutely nowhere, so we got our confidence back pretty quickly from our loss on Saturday.”