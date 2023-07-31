Now only a game away at Richmondshire on 20th August stands between them and a prestigious national final at Lord's in September.

“We've made the quarter-finals twice but never the semis,” said captain Tom Ullyott. “So it's the furthest we've been - and to win as comfortably as we did was a complete performance from the team.

“I was delighted with the result and it was a very successful weekend. We put everything into Sunday's game. To be in the last four teams in the country you know you're in a pretty good space. The final is at Lord's and is a hell of a prize and knowing we are just one game away is a massive draw for the guys.

Cuckney batting in Sunday's quarter-final success.

“But at the end of the day we don't compete in these games just to get to Lord's. If we get there I want to win it.

“We have to prepare correctly for the game at Richmondshire. Obviously being away poses more of problem than being at home. We'd have loved it to be at home but such is life.

“But competing for a coveted place at Lord's for a national trophy, it would be something very memorable if we manage to get there. We've done extremely well so far but we're far from finished and there is plenty of cricket left to play."

Put into bat, Cuckney made 284-7 in their 40 overs, Tom Rowe with 108, Nick Langford 57, and William Butler 55.

Rowe and Butler put on 126 for the second wicket; Mitchell Spencer taking 3-52.

Nantwich were then bowled out for 160 in 31.3 overs, Marcus Stables hitting 87 and Archie Shannon with 4-9 off eight overs

Ullyott continued: “Tom has been a delight since we signed him from Kimberley in the winter.

“He comes alive on a Sunday – I think that's his third Sunday 100 for us. Will Butler also hit another 50 in quick time and was joined by Langers, who scored a 50 as well.

“I thought 284 on that wicket was a very imposing total off 40 overs. The batting unit did well and we followed it up with the ball.

“Joe Worrall got a wicket on the first ball of the innings which obviously sets the tone when you're defending a big score like that.

“Then Archie Shannon came on and got their best three batters out plus one more which was a fantastic spell of bowling, backed up by wicketkeeper Ewan Laughton, who had a really good day, catching and stumping everything.”

Cuckney also made ground in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday as they moved second, two points behind leaders Kimberley after a six wicket win over Hucknall.

Asked to bat, Hucknall were 190 all out off 45 overs, Nicol Loftie-Eaton with 73 and Adam Tillcock 4-31.

Cuckney wobbled at 50-4 but then duly reached their revised target of 190 off 48 in 42.4 overs, Nick Langford 75 not out and Tom Ullyott 48 not out.

“We had a little rain about half an hour into the game so we both lost a couple of overs and it was a 48 over game,” said Ullyott.

“We started really well with the ball, though they got away a bit at the end and posted an awkward 190 on a pitch that was quite dry and abrasive and spinning quite a lot.

“We got pegged back to 50-4 and at that point it looked a bit ominous. But in the end Nick got us another half century and got us over the line.”

Bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills lost to Plumtree by 212 runs

Put into bat, Plumtree 287-8, Saad Ashraf scoring 95; Dan Harris with 4-58.