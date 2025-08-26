Cuckney set for runners-up spot after huge win as Cavaliers take grip on title

Cuckney remain in pole position to take the runners-up spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after a huge 180-run demolition of visiting Plumtree on Saturday.

Put into bat, Cuckney amassed a massive 314-3 total with opener Eliot Callis 113 not out, including 14 boundaries, Adam Tillcock a spectacular 104 not out in 73 balls, with six fours and nine sixes, and 32 from Tom Rowe.

Callis and Tillcock put on a partnership of 158 for the fourth wicket as Plumtree toiled.

Rowe claimed 3-34 as the visitors were then skittled out for 134 in 28.2 overs.

Eliot Callis - a superb 113 not out for Cuckney.

However, Cavaliers all but retained their title with a three wicket win over Kimberley Institute, which rocked the visitors' hopes of second spot with a 14 point gap and only two games to go.

Cavaliers have a 16-point advantage over Cuckney though Cuckney boast a better run rate should Cavaliers lose their last two and Cuckney win both theirs.

Clipstone had a mixed weekend as they came back from defeat against Wollaton on Saturday to beat Notts & Arnold Amateur on Monday.

Clipstone beat Notts & Arnold by seven wickets.

Adam Tillcock - swashbuckling innings in Cuckney win.

The visitors decided to bat first and were all out for 188 with two overs to spare, Rishan Hearth scoring 43 and James Hubball taking 5-36 from his 10 overs.

In reply, opener Shaun Levy was 60 not out, Adam Dutton 39, Demari Prince 37 and Smith Thakar 36 not out as they reached 189-3 with eight balls left.

On Saturday Clipstone had gone down by four wickets at home to Wollaton.

Choosing to bat first, Clipstone were all out for 135 in 43.2 overs.

Josh Sanderson - 32 for Welbeck but relegation is looming.

Smith Thaker top-scored with 37 and Haider Ali Ehsan added 26, but Zain Latif dominated with 5-16 off 10 overs.

Wollaton reached a winning 137 in 31 overs, Nicky Kirkwood 40 not out.

Welbecks' hopes of avoiding the drop were rocked by two more defeats and their situation is now looking dire. They sit bottom, 14 points from safety with two games to go.

A 57 run home defeat by Attenborough on Monday followed a narrow one wicket home defeat by Collingham & District on Saturday.

Demari Prince - batted well for Clipstone against Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Attenborough elected to bat and were all out for 225.

But Welbeck fell short in reply, all out for 168 in 41.4 overs.

Asked to bat first on Saturday, Welbeck were bowled out for 128 in 42.4 overs, Richard Stroh with 38 and Josh Sanderson with 32, but only two other players getting into double figures as David Pipes ended with 4-19.

Collingham then made hard work of their reply as they edged home at 131-9 with four overs to spare.

Jamal Anwar led the way with 41, Ashley Willis taking 4-27.

This Saturday Welbeck's fate could be sealed at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur, Clipstone head for Plumtree and Cuckney are at Attenborough.

In Division Two, Mansfield Hosiery Mills edged closer to promotion with an 11 run victory at Clifton Village.

Put into bat, Mills made 181 all out, Adam Dobb scoring 37, Charana Nanayakkara 31 and Aman Patel 25.

Clifton were then dismissed for 170 in 46.2 overs. Suman Shrestha was run out for 67 and Luke Gunn not out on 33, Muhammed Shahzad Faisal claiming 3-31.

Cuckney seconds went down by seven wickets away at Caythorpe.

Batting first, Cuckney were bowled out for 141, William Butler contributing 34, Isaac Harris 29 and William Ullyott 27.

Matt Wright claimed 4-24 and Mark Footitt 3-40.

Caythorpe reached 143-3 in 34 overs, Mehan Ibrahim hitting 57 not out.