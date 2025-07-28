Cuckney saw off their nearest rivals for second place and maintained outside hopes of the Nottinghamshire Premier League title after they beat visiting Kimberley Institute by 22 runs on Saturday.

But leaders Cavaliers & Carrington won again to stay 16 points clear with six games to go.

Cuckney chose to bat first and made 252-9, led by an inspirational captain's innings of 124 not out by Adam Tillcock.

That came in 107 balls with 14 fours and five sixes.

Adam Tillcock - magnificent captain's innings for Cuckney.

Tom Rowe (27) and Tom Ullyott (31) had earlier put on 41 for the opening wicket before finding themselves 76-5 and 93-6 and the brakes on.

Tillcock and Will Booth then put on 61 for the seventh wicket and Tillcock and Archie Shannon added another 54 for the eighth wicket.

Martin Weightman claimed 44-3 from his 10 overs.

Kimberley lost Akhil Patel on the second ball of their innings and were then 69-3.

Jean Du Plessis - helped Welbeck to a crucial win in relegation dogfight.

Weightman (53) and Ross Whiteley (60) gave the visitors hope with 115 runs for the fourth wicket after opener George Bacon had contributed 32.

But Weightman and Whiteley both fell with the score stuck on 184 and the last five wickets then tumbled for just 36 more runs as they fell short on 230 all out with seven balls left to bowl.

“That was the second time we have beaten Kimberley this season, but it didn't look like at one point during our batting innings,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“But at 76-5 Adam Tillcock's 124 was an excellent knock and one of the best we have seen from him or any club player in that situation.

“To win by such a small margin it was hugely vital and a bit of a one-man show with the bat.

“In the field it then looked like we might be losing the game. But we managed to drag it back in the middle and close the game out pretty well, so we were delighted.

“It cements that second spot for now and try to keep some pressure on Cavs as much as possible and hope someone else does us a favour at some stage. We will see how that pans out.”

Promoted Clipstone kept up their unlikely chase for fourth place with a four wicket home win over Collingham & District.

They put the visitors into bat and restricted them to 221-6, Rhett Bridgens (67 not out) and Abdul Basit (47 not out) giving their bowlers something to go after.

Maaz Sheth took 3-46 for Clipstone.

The home side then made a disastrous start, losing both openers in the first two overs before a run was scored.

An unbeaten 83 from Shaun Levy steadied the ship.

Demari Prince (35) and Chris Fletcher (30) ticked them over and Sheth (50 not out) then joined Levy to see them home with 83 runs between them for the seventh wicket as they reached 223-6 in 48.3 overs.

“It was a good game and a really good win for, us” said senior Clipstone player Ian Woodall.

“Rhett Bridgens batted a bit slowly for them which helped us but then Abdul Basit came in at the end and hit 47 off 24 balls to put them where they were.

“We would have probably folded chasing that score in years gone by

“Shaun Levy went after we lost the first wicket and batted all the way through, batting sensibly, picking up ones and twos and the odd boundary. He never gave a chance and always looked in control.

“When we looked a little under the pump, Maaz went in and scored 50 not out at the end.

“We are joint fourth at the moment with a game in hand so it's looking good and we keep plodding away.

“We were a bit under-strength last weekend and we have more players away this weekend so we will be down to the bare bones which won't help us.”

Welbeck once more hauled themselves off bottom spot with an absolutely crucial eight wicket win away at relegation rivals Plumtree.

Asking the home side to bat, they bowled them out for 134.

Finlay Boswell (30) and Jesse Botha (28) offered brief resistance with 53 for the sixth wicket, but they failed to recover from slumping to 56-5 with four wickets each for Ashley Willis (4-29 off 10 overs) and Zack Berridge (4-24 from 6.3 overs).

In reply, Welbeck lost Jack Atherton with five runs on the board.

But Jean Du Plessis (78 not out) and Richard Stroh (46) added 122 for the second wicket and they coasted home to 139-2 in 27.1 overs.

With the four sides above them all losing, the win has massively boosted Welbeck hopes of avoiding the drop.

This Saturday Cuckney head for Hucknall while Clipstone are away at Kimberley Institute.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds completed a winning double over Kimberley with a 35 run away win.

Cuckney made 253-7, William Butler with 75 and William Ullyott with 40, James Hawley adding 33 and Drew Owen 28, Craig Harrison claiming 5-55.

Kimberley's overs ran out on 218-9, Alexander Aldred and Seb Sayer scoring 42 apiece and Josh Porter taking 3-38.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills beat visiting Anston by 89 runs.

Hosiery Mills made 268-9 led by 75 for Mark Smallwood with 42 for Leo Williamson, 38 for Charana Nanayakkara and 33 for Kamel Manek.

Anston were dismissed for 179 with Dan Harris taking 3-29 and Muhammed Shahzad Faisal 3-33.