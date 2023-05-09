Cuckney see off Hosiery Mills to win big local derby

Put into bat, Mills made 163-9 from their 50 overs.

Mark Smallwood top-scored with 39 and Charana Nanayakkara added 22. Richard Bostock took 4-32 off his 10 overs.

In reply, after losing Josh Porter with the score on nine, Cuckney opener Nicholas Keast hit 86 and, with Nick Langford (561) alongside him, eased his side home.

Nick Keast - fine innings on Saturday.

This weekend Cuckney are away at Clifton Village while Hosiery Mills entertain Radcliffe-on-Trent.

In Division Two Cuckney seconds game at Balderton was abandoned.

Clipstone beat Thoresby Colliery by 60 runs in a rain-affected game.

Put into bat Clipstone were al out for 133 in 41 overs, Shaun Levy scoring 32.

But Thoresby crumbled to 72 all out in reply, Danny Tyson with 19 and Chris Fletcher claiming 3-12 from six overs.

Welbeck also enjoyed an emphatic victory as they came away from Gedling & Sherwood with a nine wicket success. Gedling were bowled out for just 68, Ashley Willis taking 4-25.

After rain Welbeck were set a revised target of 52 from 24 overs and knocked the runs off in 8.5 overs.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Farnsfield beat visiting Ordsall Bridon by 136 runs for a first win.