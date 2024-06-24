Cuckney seconds extend lead at top of the Bassetlaw League with win at Papplewick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cuckney seconds extended their lead at the top of the Bassetlaw & District League Championship with a 41-run win away at Papplewick & Linby seconds.

Winning the toss, Cuckney batted and scored 249-9 with Jack Zurbier (37) and Josh Porter (46) enjoying an opening partnership of 79.

Will Booth added 34 and Finlay Brailsford 37 not out, Tom Simpson claiming 3-28 for Papplewick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side's reply ended on 208-9 when the overs ran out on them.

Josh Porter - in good form for Cuckney seconds on Saturday.

Opener Joe Walker scored 31 and innings of Alex Smith (49) and Tom Simpson (36) got them closer, but they ultimately fell short.

Josh Porter took 3-29 and Joe Parkin 3-44.

Meanwhile second-placed Farnsfield were beaten at home by 32 runs by Kiveton Park Colliery to see a 17-point gap open above them to top spot.

The visitors elected to bat and were 183 all out right at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their top three batsmen all chipped in well with 36 for James Leach, 34 for Ian Briggs and 48 for Richard Grainger, Michael Archer taking 3-51 and Ollie Godden 3-25.

In reply, Farnsfield struggled to get going, falling to 30-3 and 81-5.

They were finally bowled out on 151 in 41.4 overs.

Toby Lambert (36) and Michael Archer (46) struck the bulk of their runs with Jack Roper taking 4-37.

Chasing a respectable 263 total by visiting strugglers Welbeck seconds, Retford made light work of their task with a nine wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welbeck chose to bat and Andrew Marchant struck a fine 88, Jake Parker adding 47, Joe Marsh 37 not out and Lewis Jones 26.

But Retford openers William Jarman (127 not out) and Greg Mann (111) produced a fantastic 237 opening stand that eased them towards the finishing line.