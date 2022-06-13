Cuckney rocked by Radcliffe-on-Trent defeat ahead of big Cavaliers & Carrington challenge at the top

After a lengthy unbeaten start to the summer, a second defeat in three games at Radcliffe-on-Trent last weekend was the last thing Cuckney needed – and it saw them almost overcome a massive chase only to finish six runs short in a thrilling finish that at least earned them two points of the eight on offer.

Skipper Tom Ullyott was away for the game but said: “I had a chat with Nick Langford, who was captain on the day, and he said, with the ball, we didn't bowl brilliantly and they got away to get 299, which is quite a big total to get there at Radcliffe as it's quite a big ground.

“At 68-5 Nick and Andrew Hazeldine then put on that massive stand and both got hundreds.

Andrew Hazeldine - 114 for Cuckney in defeat at Radcliffe-on-Trent.

“You are then thinking it's probably game on here. So to finish up six runs short is gutting. But it is what it is. We take the two points and we move on.

“We lost a wicket when we needed 17 to win off about 10-12 balls. But that meant a new face coming in and we needed 14 off the last over which was just a bit of a bridge too far.”

Radcliffe won the toss and batted, making an impressive 299-2.

Rob Sutton led the way with 144 not out, backed by James Hawley (77) in a foundation-laying 154 opening partnership. William Masogada also weighed in with 54 not out.

In reply Cuckney were in serious trouble at 68-5.

But Langford (111 not out) and Hazeldine (114) combined for a fantastic 214 for the sixth wicket to almost turn the tide back in their favour.

However, after Hazeldine's departure, they just fell short, Ben Savage finishing with figures of 4-54.

Captian Ullyott returns this weekend and said: “I will be back home and will be rallying the guys to try to get back on it.

“Cavs have now gone top and we have got some work to do. We would have loved to got the eight points on Saturday which would have set us up nicely coming into the Cavaliers game.

“Hopefully we can get on the right end of the result this weekend.”

Cavliers last weekend saw off another of the title-chasers, Papplewick & Linby, by 18 runs in another close-run clash.

Imran Butt hit 118 not out for the Cavs and Ben Trevor-Jones 108 not out in reply, but they ran out of overs with Farhan Ahmed and Rehan Ahmed each taking three wickets apiece.

Papplewick remain third behind Cuckney, but after a slow start, Kimberley Institute appear to finally be on the march, winning both games over the weekend to push up into fourth, albeit having played a game more. They followed up an eight-wicket win over Wollaton on Saturday with a 95-run victory against Hucknall on Sunday.