Cuckney momentum is halted by Covid cases

Richard Bostock - frustrated by triple postponement.

It also halted the momentum of their recent fine form which they will hope to immediately recapture this weekend.

Postponed was their NPL T20 quarter-final at Kimberley, their Derbyshire Premier Cup game at home to Ticknall and the big Nottinghamshire Premier league clash at home to Wollaton with Cuckney top of the table.

“We were on a good string of results and it would have nice to keep that momentum going, but sometimes things step in the way and some things are more important,” said assistant captain Richard Bostock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had a couple of cases of Covid so it was best to keep everyone isolated, avoid the whole weekend and rearrange the games.

“The positive tests came in on Tuesday from the Sunday.

“They felt a little bit ill on Sunday, had the test and it came back positive. But they are feeling fine now. Everyone should be fit for this weekend.

“They will be in isolation until Wednesday and we will go again on Friday in the T20 and then Saturday back in the league.

The T20 quarter-final with Kimberley will now go ahead this Friday but with the venue switched round to Cuckney with Kimberley's ground unavailable.

Saturday sees Cuckney away at Radcliffe-on-Trent in league action.

Then Sunday is NPL T20 finals day which Cuckney would be involved in should they see off Kimberley.