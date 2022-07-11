Cuckney miss chance to close gap at the top after defeat at Attenborough

Cuckney were beaten by nine runs at Attenborough while Cavaliers were losing at Hucknall and Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott said: “Sadly we couldn't get over the line at Attenborough but we got two points, so we will take them and move on to this coming weekend.

“Our all-round batting display wasn't quite good enough really.

“The bottom order were left with quite a lot to do really.

Nick Langford - his 76 not enough to see Cuckney home for a win.

“We'd thought 225 was gettable, more so than 290-300. But it's a big ground at Attenborough and never that easy to score.

“Our batters have performed really well all year so I can't really fault them as you can't win every game at the end of the day.

“Cavaliers only picked up two points too so it shortens up the gap between the top four. Papplewick are right behind us now and Cavaliers still have a 10-point lead – it would have been great to win for us with them losing.

“It's lots of what ifs and buts – but there is no point hanging your hat on them. You have got to do the job and unfortunately we didn't get it done on Saturday,

Cuckney were bowled out nine runs short of their target with three balls to go.

Electing to bat, Attenborough made 224-7 in their 50 overs.

Openers Ben Shaw (50) and Savin Perera (73) put on 108 for the first wicket and Josh Wilson added an excellent 40 and Harry Franklin 26.

Nathan Crookes claimed 3-50 from his 10 overs.

Cuckney's reply saw 76 for Nick Langford, 30 for William Butler and 25 for Ewan Laughton.

But the tail failed to see them home as 188-5 soon became 215 all out – five wickets going cheaply for 27 runs, though it was enough to at least gain them two points and stay second while Attenborough earned six.

Lewis Caine claimed 5-53 and Daniel Freeman 4-34 to mop up a fine win.

Cuckney will at least be heartened to see leaders Cavaliers slip up at Hucknall, also only picking up two points, so the gap between the sides remains 10 points, though other title rivals Kimberley Institute and Papplewick & Linby took maximum points and are hot on Cuckney's heels.

This Saturday Cuckney are at home to Wollaton and Ullyott added: “They are another side who are very difficult to beat. They almost beat Cavaliers last week and have some dangerous players throughout their team.