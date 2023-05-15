Put in, Spondon made 226-9 off their 40 overs with openers Alistair Dixon and Justin Watson making 30 each and Matthew Madely, batting at No.9, 52 not out, Joe Worrall taking 4-62 off eight

But Rowe, backed by Nick Keast's 43, saw them home and captain Tom Ullyott said: “It was a good game. We were due to be away but their ground was waterlogged so they agreed we'd rather get a game in than a toss of a coin and came to our groud.

“They batted first and got 226 off their 40 overs, which was quite a lot given the conditions. We actually bowled quite well even though we went for a few runs.

Nick Keast - 43 in Cuckney cup win.

“But we knocked it off with two balls to go with Tom Rowe, who signed from Kimberley, with 102 not out. He batted like a dream as did Nick Keast and we're glad to get through to the next round.”

However, Cuckney's Saturday's Nottinghamshire Premier League trip to Clifton fell foul of the heavy rain.

“We were called off on Friday night. We were told it was under water,” said Ullyott.

“So we didn't travel and it was two points apiece.

“It's always disappointing when you don't play and other sides do. But the week before we managed to play when some of the other sides didn't so it's swings and roundabouts. You can't do much about the weather.

“There are quite a few teams up there already and plenty to play for still.”

On Saturday they host Plumtree and he added: “It will a tricky game as always.

“We always seem to have a close game against Plumtree so we were glad to play on Sunday – the lads managed to get a bat and a bowl which will be useful so they're not too cold going into Saturday.