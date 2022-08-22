Cuckney leapfrog leaders Cavaliers & Carrington into pole position in Nottinghamshire Premier League title chase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckney now have a four-point lead at the top with two games to go with Papplewick & Linby third and Kimberley Institute fourth – both now unable to win the title but set to play a huge part in deciding it on the final day when playing the top two.

On Saturday Cuckney are at home to sixth-placed Plumtree while Cavaliers travel to ninth-placed Clifton Village.

The season ends the following weekend with two tough games - Cavaliers at home to Kimberley Institute and Cuckney away at Papplewick & Linby.

Joe Hayes - crucial 32 in win at Cavaliers.

“We were delighted to get over the line in such a tough game. But at the end of the day it was just eight points,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

“We took them and, yes, we are top with two to go, but there is still work to be done.

“Top versus second is always hyped up and they are the easiest games to get up for.

“It is the other games you play, especially at this time of the season, against the mid-table teams.

“They are fearless as they have nothing to play for. The top four is already sorted for the Dan Sutton Trophy too.

“So these are teams we have to be very mindful of. Plumtree have been very good lately anyway and beat Cavs three weeks ago, so they will be a tough nut to crack and we're taking nothing for granted.

“It's about getting the work done in training this week and making sure we are really dialled into this weekend's game. Any sort of slip up and Cavs will be back on top. I have no doubt they will bounce back with eight points against Clifton and the ball could be back in their court.

“We have 16 points still on offer and I think we are going to need all 16 to be honest. We can't afford to drop any. We're in pole position now but it counts for nothing if you can't get the business done at the end of the season.”

On Saturday home side Cavaliers chose to bat but found themselves all out for 223 in 44.4 overs.

Muhammed Yasar top-scored with 52, Shaharay Aslam made 36, Chris Sanders 34 and Usman Arshad added 25.

Nick Keast took 3-35 in eight overs and Nelon Pascal 2-56 from 9.4 overs as the wickets were well distributed throughout the attack.

In reply, Cuckney reached 227-7 in 48.5 overs.

Opener Ewan Laughton was magnificent with 74, Joe Hayes scored 32 and Nick Langford 31.

“It was nice to get all eight points in a game of such magnitude at this late stage of the season,” said Ulyott.

“As the day transpired, they chose to bat, but we would have probably bowled anyway just because we have done lately and seem to be chasing okay.

“Every time we took a wicket they seemed to be put together a pretty rapid partnership on of 20-25 before losing another.

“It seemed to go like that all afternoon when we were bowling. We just kept taking wickets at very convenient and useful times. We just kept chipping away at them really.

“We gave ourselves 224 to chase which I was more than happy with on a pitch that contained no demons in it.”

He added: “Ewan batted really. We have relied on lots of different players all year and everyone has chipped in. It's been someone else's turn every week and it was the same on Saturday.

“It is Ewan's first season in the Premier League and he has been an absolute breath of fresh air as a Cuckney lad coming through.

“He has been brilliant and in a game of such magnitude most youngsters would expect the more senior players or overseas players to do the job. But Ewan stood up and batted really well.