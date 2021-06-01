Cuckney joint top as Mansfield Hosiery Mills suffer at the bottom

Hosiery Mills' bowler Daniel Harris is congratulated after taking two wickets in two balls in defeat at Papplewick on Saturday.

But their big local derby win at Mansfield Hosiery Mills on Monday left the Millers rock bottom of the table after a second heavy defeat in three days.

Cuckney edged an away win at Plumtree by 20 runs on Saturday before a crushing 203-run victory at Hosiery Mills on Monday.

The Millers had already lost by 116 runs at Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

“That was the perfect weekend for us really,” said Cuckney assistant captain Richard Bostock.

“It was a really good turnaround weekend with back-to-back wins.

“We knew Plumtree were dangerous as they had already beaten Kimberley this season, so we couldn't take them lightly.

“We got a score on the board and then the wicket seemed to flatten out a bit.

“There was a little bit of moisture around early on but as the day went on it dried out and made it easier for batting.

"They tried to take advantage but we managed to hold on towards the end.”

On Monday, he added: “It's always a good game with Hosiery Mills and we knew we had to turn up, put the effort in and use our skills right.

"We certainly did that with bat and ball and, as the score shows, we were deserved winners.”

Against Plumtree, Nick Langford hit 77 and Codi Yussuf 44 in Cuckney's 234-7, James Ayres taking 4-56.

With 74 for Benjamin Compton, 56 for Saad Ashraf and 33 for Richard Brazier, Plumtree looked well set at 201-4 but ended up short at 214-8, David France with 3-35.

At Hosiery Mills, Tom Ullyott (98), Nicholas Keast (41) and Joseph Hayes (56 not out) pushed Cuckney to 285-6, Adam Dobb with 3-42.

France then took 4-14 as the Millers crashed to 82 all out in 27.1 overs, Matt Dean with the only resistance on 21.

Two days earlier Hosiery Mills put Papplewick in and bowled them all out for 194, Ben Trevor-Jones with 76 and Daniel Harris taking 4-27 and Keiron Garside 3-21.

In reply Millers were all out for 78 in 31.4 overs, Patrick Delaney managing 41 and Christopher Glover taking 5-12 in 4.4 overs.

“It was a tough weekend for us, admitted Hosiery Mills captain Adam Dobb.

“But with the win/lose cricket now you are always in the league and in with a shout.

“It only takes a few wins and your whole momentum can change and it gets you back into a fighting position.

"There are no alarm bells ringing at the minute, but obviously there is a little bit of concern.

“It was just a bad weekend and we will look to move forward from it and put it to the back of our minds.

“We have been bowling really well. I was really happy with how the lads went on Saturday, the seamers Daniel Harris and Kieron Garside bowled really well.

“Against Cuckney I thought we bowled superbly and really fought against a top side. Then Tom Ullyott and Joseph Hayes just played superbly at the end.

“We didn't do too much wrong, They just played exceptionally well.

“If we can just start clicking with the bat now and putting both sides of our game together then I am backing us to start getting some wins under our belt.”

On Saturday Hosiery Mills are at home to ninth-placed Attenborough and Dobb added: “It is a bit of a must-win game and, at the same time a great opportunity to start bouncing back from the start that we've had and hopefully get the ball rolling and start moving up the table.”

Cuckney will look to keep their form going at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent and Bostock said: “Radcliffe are always a dangerous side and it's much better to be playing them at our place where we can have our strengths on show.

“I think they always play a lot better at home. They do have dangerous players and will be coming to take points off us so we need to be on it again on Saturday.”

On Sunday Cuckney then head to Spondon in the second round of the prestigious National Club Championship, Spondon having seen off Ticknall in the first round and Cuckney progressing with a win at Papplewick & Linby. That will begin at 1pm with the NPL games starting at 11.30am.

Kimberley are at home to Rothley Park in the National Club Championship as well.

In Saturday's other NPL clashes, joint leaders Cavaliers & Carrington (199-1) cruised to a comfortable nine-wicket win at Attenborough (193-6) with Nayyar Abbas in sparking form for Cavs with 112 not out.

Kimberley (96-5) took the honours in a low-scoring game at Hucknall (94 all out) by five wickets, while Clifton Village were all out for 102, chasing visiting Radcliffe-on-Trent's 140 all out to lose by 38 runs.

Caythorpe scored 169-9 at Wollaton before bowling them out for 157 for a narrow 12-run success.

The sun continued to shine on Bank Holiday Monday as Cavaliers & Carrington won the big clash at the top by 17 runs at Kimberley Institute. Cavs made 252-9, Kashif Ali striking 106, and Kimberley were all out for 235.

In the local derby, visiting Papplewick made a huge 314-6 at Hucknall, Aussie Brent Williams with a thrilling 202 not out, and won by 44 runs as Hucknall could only make 270-8, Sam Johnson and Vinay Landa with 62 apiece.