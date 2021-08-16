Cuckney in pole position as Nottinghamshire Premier League title race nears thrilling climax

Nick Keast - 98 not out against Caythorpe.

But they know both Cavaliers & Carrington and Kimberley Institute have games in hand and that Cuckney need to make sure they win at Attenborough this Saturday.

“There are a few teams up there that haven't really been in this position towards the end of the year,” said assistant captain Richard Bostock.

“We are used to it and with having the points on the board we like the position we are in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are aware that Cavs and Kimberley have games in hand and can catch us and we know they are experienced in how to win games towards the end of a season.

“But it only takes a slip-up from them and they are chasing us with the same amount of games. We only have three left and they have five. But they have a double weekend next weekend so we will soon find out where we are at with things.”

He added: “We play Attenborough away on Saturday. I know they have been struggling a bit this year and, even at the start of the season, they are a team that we would look to take points from.

“That will be no different going to their place. We do not underestimate any team. But if we want to go on and win the league with only three games left we definitely need to be targeting eight points there.”

At home to Caythorpe on Saturday the visitors scored 190-9 with 53 for Callum McKenzie and 31 for Hishaam Khan while Bostock took 3-36 and David France 3-20.

But Keast (98 not out) and James Hawley (40) put on 99 for the opening wicket as Cuckney coasted home at 195-3 in 39.1 overs.

Clifton Village elected to bat first on Sunday and made 235-5, Donald Butchart with 53, Kiel Van Vollenhoven with 73 not out and Paul MacMillan 26 not out.

Hawley led the winning reply with his unbeaten 110, backed by Joseph Hayes with 49 not out and Josh Porter with 39 as they made 236-3 in 49.1 overs.

“Winning by seven wickets both days, the batters really stood up,” said Bostock.

“Nick Keast scored 98 not out on Saturday and James Hawley scored 110 not out on Sunday which shows the batters are really stepping up which is what you want at this end of the season.”

On Sunday Cuckney entertain title rivals Kimberley in the Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final.

“We have won this cup previously but not for a few years, so it would be nice to get into a final and try to win that as well,” said Bostock.