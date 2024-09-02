Cuckney hopes of runners-up spot all but over after home defeat to Wollaton
That allowed second-placed Kimberley Institute to pull further clear from them with their massive – and unexpected - 148-run victory over newly-crowned champions Cavaliers & Carrington.
The gap is now eight points with only one game to play, eight points on offer for a win, and Kimberley currently boasting a better run rate if the sides end up on the same points.
Cuckney host local rivals Welbeck in their season finale on Saturday with Kimberley away at West Bridgfordians.
Visiting Wollaton chose to bat on Saturday and made an impressive 295-9.
Openers Hassan Azad (36) and Johan Cronje (73) gave them a solid start with an opening 101-run partnership.
Cronje smashed six fours and seven sixes in his swashbuckling innings.
Daniel Andrew (53) and Abdullah Tahir (38) also put on 91 for the sixth wicket.
Joel Gunn claimed 3-57.
In reply, Cuckney fell behind the required run rate as their 50 overs ended with them on 261-7.
Tom Ullyott led their fight with 94, including nine fours and four sixes, while Nick Langford scored 32, Nick Keast 26 and Archie Shannon 27 not out. James Cox took 3-48.
There was also a home defeat for Welbeck on Saturday as they went down by six wickets to Notts & Arnold Amateur.
Choosing to bat, Welbeck totalled 247-8 with 77 for Josh Sanderson and 69 for Richard Stroh, the pair enjoying a third wicket stand of 86.
Ben Bowring also added 28, but Welbeck struggled against the bowling of Nathan Van Eekeren, who finished with 5-21 from his eight overs.
Notts & Arnold then breezed to victory at 249-4 in just 41.5 overs.
Dilhan Cooray scored 86 and Alex Burrow 51. the duo putting on 106 for the third wicket.
Opener Josh Mierkalns also scored 39.
In Division Two Collingham look set to be crowned champions after a three wicket win over Gedling & Sherwood kept them eight points ahead of second-placed Clipstone, who triumphed by 47 runs away at Cavaliers & Carrington seconds.
