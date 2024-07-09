Cuckney have to try again at Smethwick in defence of their national title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holders Cuckney must try again this Sunday after rain saw their ECB National Club Championship tie at Smethwick abandoned last weekend.

But, after back-to-back defeats in the Nottinghamshire Premier League, Cuckney did have a double boost as they bounced back to beat Attenborough by eight wickets on Saturday, having made the NCB Twenty20 Cup finals day with a midweek 22-run win at Kimberley Institute.

“We only got half a game in at Smethwick,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“We were 104-5 after 21 overs before it rained.

Tom Rowe - century for Cuckney against Attenborough.

“We were doing all right and were confident that 160-170 would have been enough.

“It turned into a long day and we have to go back to replay it this Sunday.

“We left Cuckney at 8.30am and didn't get back until 9.15pm. So it was a long day and frustrating to not get a game or a result.

“But there's nothing we can do about the weather, so it's just one of those things.

“We learned a bit about them and their ground, which is a tricky, small old-fashioned type of ground which was wet and so awkward to bat on.

“They also had a few players missing who will be back this weekend. So we know it will be a tough game. But we hold the title at the moment and will defend it until the last ball is bowled.

“But we must focus on our league game against Notts & Arnold first.

“There is still everything to play for, which is nice, but the next couple of weeks will give us a big assessment of how our season is going to be come August.”

Put into bat on Saturday, Attenborough were all out for 166 with four balls to spare, Rafay Ahmed scoring 38 and Parakrama Thennakoon 28; Joe Worrall claiming 3-26.

In reply, after losing Nick Keast with only six on the board, Cuckney cruised to 167-2 in 23.2 overs, Tom Rowe the star with 104, including 11 fours and six sixes, James Hawley seeing the side home with 29 not out.

This Saturday third-placed Cuckney head to Notts & Arnold Amateur before the big cup game at Smethwick on Sunday.

“We won the toss and bowled well against Attenborough – we were dead on all day really,” said Ullyott.

“We bowled them out for 166 which we thought was an ordinary score at our ground with such a fast outfield.

“We knocked it off quite comfortably and Tom Rowe made a sparkling 100 and batted quite nicely and authoritatively.

“And with the early start for us to watch the England game we were all done before 5pm which was nice.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A disappointing seven wicket home defeat by Plumtree has left Welbeck facing a 'must-win game' at struggling Attenborough in the Nottinghamshire Premier League this Saturday.

“That is the second time we have played against them at home as the first game was moved to our ground when their ground was unfit,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“So they have had a whale of a time at our place, taking 16 points.

“Now we are really looking forward to going to Attenborough on Saturday and, with them being bottom of the table, it becomes a must-win game really. But we will take nothing for granted.”

Asked to bat first on Saturday, Welbeck made 178-8 in their 50 overs.

But rain saw Plumtree's target reduced to 175 in 48 overs under Duckworth-Lewis.

And they made 175-3 in just 336.4 overs to take the points.

Ben Bowring scored 41 for Welbeck and Ashley Willis added an unbeaten 39, Callum Dring taking 3-31.

Plumtree's reply started badly as they lost their first two wickets for 31.

But Seb Menzhausen (82 not out) and Saad Ashraf (54) came together to put on 125 for the third wicket and take them to the brink of victory.

“It was a very disappointing result. We were not at the races at all on Saturday,” said Stroh.

“We lost the toss and it was wet, so conditions were tricky. But there are no excuses.

“We got off to a steady start but wickets fell at regular intervals, there were no partnerships formed.

“We had a little burst near the end through our opening bowler, Ash Willis, and 17-year-old Dan Ward which took us to 178.

“Then a bit of rain came around again and Duckworth-Lewis got involved.