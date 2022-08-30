Cuckney chasing title on final day of thrilling Nottinghamshire Premier League season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three wicket win against Plumtree on Saturday kept them top of the tree, four points ahead of second-placed Cavaliers and Carrington as the title race goes right down to the wire.

“There is extra pressure for us with what is at stake and on the line,” said Cuckney captain Tom Ullyott.

“I guess it's who will handle that pressure the best out of ourselves and Cavaliers that will no doubt come back with the trophy at the end of the day.

Nick Langford - an unbeaten 60 for Cuckney saw them home against Plumtree.

“We have to take our A game and our focus now to Papplewick. They are a very good side and have scored a lot of runs this season and look set to finish third or fourth.

“They will be a tough nut to crack no doubt. We will take the momentum there of how we have played lately, replicate that, and not think too far ahead of what could be or might be.

“With the title on the line, everyone is fit and available and wants to play, and with our second team having finished their fixtures, we have a full squad to pick from.

“Lots of players have contributed to the season in terms of a squad and whoever does not make the XI on Saturday, they have played a big part in being where we are.

“We've won nothing yet but they have given us an opportunity more than anything else.”

A big worry is a forecast of rain which could yet decide the title too.

“The weather doesn't look great for the weekend which is a slight worry,” said Ullyott.

“It would be a pretty horrible way to finish the season, given the amount of games we've played and we've pretty much lost nothing to rain all season.

“It would be extremely unlucky though you can't call it unfair. It would be a case of so be it. We can't dictate the weather.

“If both games got called off it would be two points each and as it stands now which might be fairer than one game going ahead and the other not. That would be a bit of a damp squib ending I suppose.

“It has been built up for the last day now so let's hope both games get played and may the best team win.”

Visitors Plumtree chose to bat and were 193 all out with Zak Bess making 56, Kyle Simmonds 32 and Ishraj Jandu 26.

Cuckney reached 194-7 in 44 overs, led by Nick Langford's 60 and 34 not out for Tom Ullyott, Ewan Laughton also contributing 29. James Ayres finished with figures of 4-37 from his 10 overs.

“We got the job done at the weekend against Plumtree,” said Ullyott.

“They gave us a stern test to be fair. But no teams are going to roll over in this league and that's nice to see regardless of having anything to play for or not.

“It's very exciting and it's great to have something to play for going into the last game of the season – and it's potentially winning the league and not scrapping for your life against relegation.”

Cavaliers won by 46 runs at Clifton Village on Saturday to take the maximum eight points too and they end their fixtures on Saturday with a testing home clash with fourth-placed Kimberley Institute.