Cuckney chalk up big win over Hucknall as they continue to tail Cavaliers

Cuckney ran up a big 123-run victory at Hucknall on Saturday as they kept up the pressure on leaders Cavaliers & Carrington at the top of the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Cavaliers won again, beating Notts & Arnold Amateur by 91 runs, and stay 16 runs clear with only five games to go.

And Cuckney have now lost their key overseas player Yuvraj Singh, who returned home to India after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hucknall have had a poor home record this summer and Cuckney rubbed that in on Saturday with a dominant display.

Yuvraj Singh - headed home to India.

Asked to bat first, Cuckney scored 221, bowled out with three deliveries to go.

Captain Adam Tillcock again produced the goods with 47 with Nick Langford scoring 45 not out and Nick Keast 31.

Tillcock and Langford put on a vital 55 for the fifth wicket with Hucknall's Jake Wright ending with 5-53 off his 9.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like a score that would see a close game. But instead Hucknall crumbled to 98 all out in 28 overs.

Adam Tillcock - superb all-round display for Cuckney.

Opener Ryan Buckley top-scored with 19, but the innings belonged to Tillcock as he took 4-16 in just four overs and also helped dispose of home captain Sam Johnson with a run out.

“Being fresh off their Notts T20 win we knew it would be a challenge at Hucknall,” said Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“But we felt we had made a pretty good score on what was quite a tacky wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all due respect they were never really in it. Taking five early wickets just kills off the opposition.

Nick Langford - an unbeaten 45 in Cuckney win.

“Sadly it was our overseas player, Yuvraj Singh's last game for us.

“He flew home to Delhi on Sunday afternoon. He has been picked to play in a feeder league to the IPL – good on him and all the best to him.

“We will miss him for these last few weeks no doubt.

“He has been a brilliant acquisition for us. I know we don't have any trophies to show for it, but he has been very good.

“We would hope to get him back next year or at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to win again and keep doing what we have got to do and hope for a favour or a few favours elsewhere. We can't do much more.”

Kimberley Institute kept up their chase of Cuckney in second place with an eight wicket win over surprise packet of the season, promoted Clipstone.

Clipstone, who have taken some good scalps this summer, lost the toss and were put into bat.

They were then bowled out for just 144 in 39.1 overs. Haider Ali Ehsan scored 30 and Shaun Levy 27, but Dom Brown claimed 3-23 in 8.1 overs and Martin Weightman and Oliver Tewatiya also took two apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley glided home in 23.5 overs to 148-2, Rob Sutton (57 not out) and Weightman (32 not out) clinching the win after Akhil Patel had earlier made 39.

“We were beaten by a completely better side to us,” said Clipstone senior player Ian Woodall.

“We went into it with quite a few players missing and I think that will be the case now for the rest of the season with players on holiday and a couple playing football now, which starts much too early.

“So we know we will be up against it now. I think we have five missing this weekend and the second team players we bring in have no experience at this level.

“We are really down to the bare bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We lost the toss and it was a wicket on which you needed to bowl first. Their four seamers bowled really well and we didn't bat well.

“We were really put in our place – no complaints, no qualms. They were just a lot better than us and more professional.

“But we have not lost ground. We are still joint fourth with a game in hand.”

With no game scheduled, Welbeck could only look on in dismay as an 85-run away win for Papplewick & Linby hauled them off bottom spot and dumped Welbeck back down there, albeit with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat for Notts & Arnold has them in the bottom two now with Welbeck and also with a game in hand on those above, but just four points divide both from third-bottom Collingham.

This Saturday Cuckney host Welbeck in a vital local derby for both clubs while Clipstone host Hucknall.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds lost by 53 runs at home to Clifton Village.

Clifton chose to bat and made 231-8, Ben Fraser with 71, Luke Gunn 60 not out and Zehn Rana with 51, Mark Langford taking 3-53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckney's reply fell short at 178 all out as Suman Shrestha claimed 4-28 and Fraser 3-35, Dan Brown top-scoring with 41, Richard Bostock adding 31.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills were sunk by 78 runs at home to Cavaliers' second team.

Cavaliers compiled a big 269-8, Ibraheem Khalil leading the way with 92 and Jibran Azam unbeaten on 50. Sol Budinger took 3-39 from eight overs.

Husnain Zulfiqar then got to work with 5-46 and Azam ended with 3-46 as Mills were bowled out for 191 in 26 overs, Budinger scoring 59, Charana Nanayakkara 36 not out, Muhammed Shahzad Faisal 34 and Kamel Manek 28.