Cuckney bounce back after first defeat of the season sees Cavaliers and Carrington take over top spot

A win and a defeat over the Bank Holiday weekend saw Cuckney lose their place at the top of the Nottinghamshire Premier League to Cavaliers & Carrington.

But they did progress in the ECB National Club Championship, beating Denby by 83 runs on a busy weekend.

Vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “Saturday wasn't great. But we had a good Sunday and Monday and bounced back quickly, so we are happy with that.

“Against Cavs we didn't bowl particularly great, and we followed that with a pretty ordinary effort with the bat.

Tom Rowe - scored a crucial 81 at Plumtree.

“The scoreline almost flattered us at the end as we were not really in the game much.

“We had a bit of an off day which was disappointing.

“But you can't win them all and sometimes you need these kind of losses to get your feet back on the ground and re-establish a few things.

“We had won every game so far this season, so it's not been a bad start.

“But Cavs stopped us in our tracks and the best team deserved to win on the day.”

He added: “It helped to be at home in the Nationals on Sunday as you know what a good score is.

“The track was a bit tacky but we got a decent score and then bowled well, which we hadn't the day before. It wasn't the thrashing it looks like as it was a tricky wicket.

“Against Plumtree on a wet Monday we lost a couple of early wickets, but Tom Rowe managed to wrestle back a bit of the initiative for us.

“We posted what we thought was a bit above par total on that wicket, then all the bowlers bowled well.

“It was good to bounce back quickly in the league. We're not top any more but it's not June yet.”

On Saturday Cuckney lost their top of the table clash with visiting Cavaliers & Carrington by 51 runs which saw Cavaliers leapfrog them into first place and Cuckney lose their 100 per cent winning start to the new season.

Put into bat, Cavaliers made 229-9 in their 50 overs.

Savin Perera led the way with a sterling 105, backed by Umar Amin (34) as the pair shared a second wicket stand of 76. Joe Worrall took 3-47

In reply, Cuckney were behind the pace and ended on 178-9 as the overs ran out.

Opener Nick Keast made 52 and Josh Porter 45, Perera closing a fine day's work with 4-23.

But Cuckney bounced straight back on Monday with a 74 run success at Plumtree.

Put into bat, Cuckney scored 225-8 in their 50 overs.

Nick Keast went early with the score on 13 and James Hawley followed without scoring, also with 13 on the board.

But Tom Rowe took charge with 81, backed by Ewan Laughton (36), Tom Ullyott (35 not out) and Nick Langford (32), Ishraj Jandu ending with 3-32.

Plumtree were then dismissed for 125 in 36.4 overs with Joel Gunn (3-34), Drew Owen (3-27) and Joseph Hayes (3-18) their main tormentors.

In between those games on Sunday, Cuckney chose to bat and made 169 against Denby, Tom Ullyott with 46, Ewan Laughton 37 and Nick Langford 33, Jack Richardson on form with 5-45.

But Denby were then bowled out for 86, Joe Worral claiming 3-8 off five overs.