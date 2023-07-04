A third win a row since their surprise defeat at Attenborough, Cuckney are sat third – eight points off the top spot.

Second-placed Cavaliers & Carrington won by two wickets at home to leaders Kimberley Institute, who now only top the table on run rate being on equal points with Cavaliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to bat, Bridgfordians made 193-9 off 50 overs with 50 for Ben Shaw and 31 for Alex Winarski, the pair combining for an 81 opening partnership. Daniel Hill added 33 and Keast took 3-37 and Richard Bostock 3-41.

Nick Keast - another fine display for Cuckney.

In reply Cuckney reached 194-1 off 35 overs with Keast 87 not out.

Tom Rowe retired not out 45 with 81 on the board on fourth ball of the 12th over and William Butler went for five before Nick Langford's 45 not out saw them home with Keast.

This Saturday they are away to local rivals and bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday Mills lost by 42 runs home to Wollaton and are now 12 points from safety at the foot of the table.

Put into bat, Wollaton made 156 in 41.4 overs after being 11-2 and 73-7. Jibran Azam hit 50 and Abdul Basit claimed 3-41.

But Mills were bowled out for 114 in 39.5 overs. They lost two early wickets with only three runs on the board and were 16-4 and 38-5, Garside top-scoring with 21.