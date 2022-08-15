Crunch game looming for Cuckney’s title bid at leaders Cavaliers & Carrington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both won last weekend with Cuckney clawing back two points on their rivals and, with only three games left now, excitement is building.

“Cavaliers away is the next port of call and obviously we will try to get as many points as we can, eight being the ideal. But we'll take it as it comes,” said Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott.

“Papplewick took two points off them last weekend in a high-scoring and what looks like a very evenly matched game.

Nick Keast helps give Cuckney a good start to their reply on Saturday.

“We managed to get the full eight against Radcliffe even though one of our former players, James Hawley, tried to stop that. He batted really well for his century to be fair – it was nice to see him get runs and us still win.”

He continued: “The mood in the camp is really positive, full of energy and enthusiasm, having won our last five or six games in a row.

"Confidence is pretty high at the moment.

“But we're not getting ahead of ourselves.

“At the end of the day we've still got execute this game and the two after it. But all focus will be on Cavs this weekend and I imagine their focus will be on us.

“It looks like it's just about a two-horse race now with how far they are clear of third.

"So we just need more of the same, keep the performances coming and see where we are on 5th September.

On Saturday Radcliffe won the toss and batted, making 261-7.

Openers Hawley (108) and Rob Sutton (72) made a superb 154 for the first wicket to set up their decent total.

In reply, Nick Keast (55) and Ewan Laughton (73) opened with a stand of 82.

Nick Langford added 48, Josh Porter 28 and Andrew Hazeldine 25 not out, reaching 265-6 off 46.4 overs for the full eight points.

Cavaliers won a high-scoring game at third-placed Papplewick & Linby by just 11 runs and only managed six points.