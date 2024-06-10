Clipstone win again as they beat Gedling Colliery in chase for Division Two glory

Adam Dutton - on form for Clipstone.

Second-placed Clipstone chalked up a 75-run victory over visiting Gedling Colliery in Nottinghamshire Premier League Division Two on Saturday.

Put into bat, Clipstone made 250-6 in their 50 overs.

Adam Dutton (52) and Shaun Levy (33) put on 48 for the opening wicket and Yash Ramesh (62) and James Hubball (55 not out) also piled on the runs with an impressive fifth wicket partnership of 123.

Gedling were then dismissed for 175 in 45.4 overs.

Two down with only 10 runs scored, they battled back and Jibran Azam (43) and Sami Ullah (21) came together for 66 runs for the third wicket.

Chris Berry ended up on 54 not out but could not sustain partners as Taylor Wright took 3-57.

This Saturday Clipstone head for Caythorpe.

Relegated Mansfield Hosiery Mills lost by 61 runs at home to struggling Thoresby Colliery.

Choosing to bat first, Thoresby put up a good score of 275-6, thanks largely to Danny Tyson (92), John Skinner (56 not out) and Adam Walters and Kierna Walker (28 apiece).

The Millers were all out for 214 in 44.3 overs, opener Kamel Manek hitting 77 and Mark Smallwood 29; Jack Willis taking 3-38 in 6.3 overs.

This Saturday Hosiery Mills are away to Gedling & Sherwood while Thoresby host Clifton Village.

Bassetlaw & District League Premier Division leaders Farnsfield cruised to a powerful 145-run win against Welbeck seconds on Saturday.

Asked to bat, they made 226 all out in 48 overs.

Brad Wright (48) and Ollie Godden (44) led the way with 38 for Peter Frettingham as the first four partnerships all prospered to get 179 on the board.

Andrew Marchant claimed 4-39 for Welbeck.

But their reply was well short as they were all out for 81 in 32.1 overs.

No batsman reached 20 as Mark Hallam (4-20) and Alex Ainger (3-14) ripped through their order for an earlier finish.

Third-placed Cuckney seconds did even better as they thumped bottom side Whitwell by 163 runs away from home.

Put into bat first, they amassed a daunting total of 323-6.

Joe Hayes led the charge with 110, Harry Bircumshaw with 63, Jack Zuurbier 34 and Richard Bostock 33; Brandon Pritchard taking 3-53 from seven overs.

Whitwell were then dismissed for 160 in 37.3 overs.

Ryan Bannister was magnificent, out agonisingly on 98, but wickets fell too regularly at the other end as Mark Langford finished with fine figures of 6-47 off 9.3 overs to end the match.