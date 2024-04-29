Champions Cuckney are early pacesetters after demolition job on Plumtree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Put into bat, Plumtree were skittled out for just 58 in 26.3 overs, Ishraj Jandu top-scoring with 13, Joe Worrall taking 4-12 in 7.3 overs and Drew Owen 4-12 in four overs.

Cuckney then quickly got over the line with 62-2 in 12 overs, Tom Rowe 34 not out.

Vice-captain Tom Ullyott said: “We won the toss again which helped. It was a bit of a dry week last week.

Joe Worrall - four wickets against Plumtree.

“We then got about our work quickly and bowled nicely. Joe Worrall got the first three wickets of their perceived main players, then the spinners came on and Drew took four wickets while captain Adam Tillcock took two before Joe came back on at the end to get the last one.

“Our new signing Joel Gunn did not get any wickets but bowled really nicely without much luck. He has settled in really well.

“To bowl them out as cheaply as we did was job done really and the knock-off was quite straightforward.

“We were all done by about 2.15 and it was nice to get a bit of a Saturday afternoon back after not really expecting it.

“It still doesn't feel like we've played much cricket and with the weather we've not had much outdoor practice, but we can't complain when the bowlers are getting the job done.

“Hopefully when their time comes, the batters can do a job for us too.”

This Saturday Cuckney head for Attenborough, who have lost both their opening two games, and Ullyott added: “It is always a tricky place to go.

"They always seem to give us a very good game and I imagine it will be the same on Saturday.

“We have had a couple of reverses there, so we will be taking nothing for granted. We need to make sure we're on our mettle and apply ourselves correctly to make it three out of three.