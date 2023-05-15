Mills were bowled out for just 87 in 27.4 overs. Having been 25-8 at one stage, Charana Nanyakkara (29 not out) and Stephen Gooding (15) gave them hope, Ben Savage with 3-19 off 10 and David Lucas 3-32 off 10.

Incredibly, Radcliffe were then skittled for only 26 in 17 overs, Rob Sutton top-scoring with just seven and Lahiru Jayarathne (3-16 off nine) backing Harris superbly.

“It was a very interesting game – that's for sure,” smiled Mills' Adam Dobb.

Dan Harris - career-best figures won the day for Mills on Saturday.

“Fair play to the umpires. Credit where credit's due.

"They were keen to get a game on and we got going and both captains were happy.

“The ball did a bit early on. They bowled superbly and have two of the best seamers in the league. They took their chances.

“We thought we were probably a bit short but felt we were still in with a fighting chance.

"We have played in some low-scoring games before and come out on top when we've bowled well.

“That was the mindset we went into it with – that it wasn't over until it was over.

“Dan and Lahiru then produced a phenomenal opening spell. It was probably the best spell we've seen for a while in terms of discipline of hitting their areas from the get-go.

“We just reaped the rewards. It was a bit freakish but a result we were happy to be on the right side of.

“It was crazy. Dan bowled superbly. He just didn't miss his length. They were career-best figures for him and rightly so. He was brilliant. He attacked the stumps and we had the luck of the draw on the day.”

Mills are new set to be at home to Clifton Village on Saturday and Dobb added: “It's nice to be out of the bottom two early on and hopefully we can now build some momentum and believe we can get some good results in this league.

