Bowlers sign contract extensions with Derbyshire

Conners has signed a new deal with Derbyshire, keeping him at The Incora County Ground until the end of the 2023 season.

He had a year remaining on his current contract, but has penned the extension after showing real development in this season’s LV= County Championship, where he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 26.15, including best figures of 5-83.

Having come through the Cricket Derbyshire Academy, in partnership with the University of Derby, the 22-year-old is one of six homegrown prospects to feature for the club this season.

Despite injury ruling him out of all white ball cricket in 2021, Conners could return to feature in the final four first-class fixtures of the campaign.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “He should be an example for all of our Academy players coming through, because Sam has worked hard on his game and is now a key member of our squad."

Conners added: “Coming through the ranks at this club and now being in the first team made this an easy decision to extend my contract.

"The experience I’ve gained over the last few seasons has really helped me to grow as a bowler.”

Pace bowler Melton, 26, has been with the club since 2019 and made his first-class debut against Australia that same summer as part of their Ashes tour schedule.He has gone on to take 13 first-class wickets, including best figures of 4-22 against Leicestershire in 2020.

He also has four T20 wickets in as many appearances.

A heel injury has limited Melton to just three appearances so far this season.

They all arrived in the LV= County Championship, with the highlight being 3-76 against Worcestershire in May.

Melton continues to work towards English qualification by the end of the extension, while the club is permitted to register up to three overseas players, with any two allowed to play in first team fixtures at the same time.