Bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills are relegated from the Premier League

Dan Kilvington - best bowling figures in Plumtree defeat.

“We are all pretty disappointed and pretty gutted, but it is what it is and it's time to start rebuilding for next year to get us back up,” said captain Adam Dobb.

“Missing our overseas player this year was pretty important. We missed him (Dane Schadendorf) quite a lot due to Notts commitments and having an overseas player would have really helped us.

“But if we can keep the core of our players together, and we have a few lads who have the potential to play in that league next year that are coming up from the second team, there is no reason why we can't get straight back up - and that is the plan.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Plumtree on Saturday the home side made 276-5, Qundeel Haider with 78 not out and Daniel Kilvington taking 3-54, before the rain came down and the Millers fell short of their revised target at 66-3.

On Sunday, with Jonny Parsons making his NPL debut as an opening bowler, the Millers were all out for 120 with 5-11 for Farhan Ahmed and, after rain, Cavaliers & Carrington hit their revised target of 55-2.

“It was a funny start on Saturday as we got there and it was raining, then it suddenly stopped and we got on and then the rain came again,” said Dobb.

“I think the side felt a little bit under-prepared and there was a little bit of inexperience in the team due to injuries and such.

“That wasn't the greatest start for us and it showed in the way we bowled and went about our fielding which was disappointing.

“Plumtree played really well. But it wasn't a track to get 270 on – we under-performed with the ball and it's hard to catch up with the ball when you're on Duckworth-Lewis.”

He added: “On Sunday we created a bit of a base, but they had a young lad who came in and bowled really well.