They are holding weekly nets at Joseph Whitaker School on Tuesdays (5.45-7.45pm) until April.

Blidworth run three senior men's teams playing in Bassetlaw Divisions One and Three as well as a Mansfield & District Division Two Sunday side plus a women's team and a full junior section run by ECB qualified coaches.

“At our first nets we had 17 lads turned up which we were pretty happy with as we have a few out with Covid and the like,” said first XI captain Kyle Kirkland

Last season's Blidworth CW men's first team.

“We are going to run three senior teams again this year.

“Towards the end of last season for our two Saturday teams we were getting about 19-20 and needed 22, so I think we need a squad of about 30-32 to choose from just because of the unavailability you get throughout the summer.

“So I think we need five or six new lads signed on would make sure we have enough to have a good season.

“The first team finished eighth out of 12 in Division One. We were a bit disappointed with that to be fair as we were better than that but just really inconsistent.

Blidworth Welfare U13 juniors

“If we'd had a consistent XI we would have done a lot better.

“We battered Clumber home and away and they got promoted. We should have finished higher.

“The second team did really well and had more of a settled team.

“They had a ropey start to the season but towards the end were fantastic and won promotion into Division Three.”

Blidworth CW seconds.

He added: “The Sunday team is a bit more of a social cricket vibe and they finished mid to bottom table, but it's a good spot to develop young players.

“The ladies play regular fixtures in a short format game in the evenings during the summer. We also have a really well run junior section who have trained throughout the autumn and winter.”

Blidworth are a volunteer-run club and welcome all old and new faces of all abilities.

You can play senior (men's) cricket from the school Year 8 and above.