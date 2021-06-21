Big win for leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe at Thoresby Colliery

Clipstone and Bilsthorpe's Lee Wilson - scored 53 for the leaders.

It was a second defeat in a row for Thoresby and dropped them down to fifth.

Clipstone won the toss and, batting, made 197, Lee Wilson making 53 and James Hubball 27.

Ben Cordon claimed 4-40 and Suhail Ahmed 3-33.

In reply, the home side were skittled out for just 81, Lewis Cameron making 36 of them, with Mohammed Althaf Anwardeen in fine form with 6-9 off nine overs, Louis Sprigg also taking 3-39.

Welbeck dropped from second place after a six wicket defeat at North Wheatley with Leverton.

Welbeck scored 194-8, Richard Strih leading the way with 56 and opener Josh Sanderson with 38, Alexander Menzhausen taking 3-33.

Wheatley reached 200-4 with just under five overs to spare, Richard Topham with 67 not out, Luke Tong scoring 52 and Menzhausen with 46.

Cuckney won by 22 runs at bottom club Killamarsh Juniors. The visitors were all out for 155 in 35.3 overs, Archie Shannon top-scoring with 55 and Harry Bircumshaw adding 28.

But Killamarsh fell short at 133 all out in 43.5 overs, Conall Doughty claiming a vital 4-18, backed by Josh Porter's 3-7 in 2.5 overs.

Notts & Arnold Amateur won by six wickets at Bawtry and Anston saw off Orsdall Bridon by four wickets.