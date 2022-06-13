Put into bat, the Millers made a huge 332-9 in their 50 overs.

Opener Kamel Manek made 75 and mid-order scores of 70 from Mark Smallwood, 85 from Charana Nanyakkara and 38 from Adam Dobbs had them in charge.

Collingham lost their first two wickets with only 14 runs on the board and were all out for 143 in 31.2 overs, Liam Tew top-scoring with 47.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ximus Du Plooy on his way to 66 for Thoresby.

Dan Harris claimed 3-29 off his eight overs as Mills sit third, six points from top spot.

In the local derby Clipstone beat Thoresby Colliery by 99 runs.

Asked to bat, Clipstone made 224-8 in their 50 overs and Adam Dutton starred with 107 not out, Dominic Lee taking 3-48.

Despite 66 from South African Ximus Du Plooy, Thoresby were bowled out for 125 in 41.3 overs.

West Bridgfordians stay top after an eight-wicket win at Balderton.

But Cavaliers & Carrington II stay in second after winning by five wickets at bottom club Cuckney II.

Cuckney were 136 all out, Matthew Beer with 50 and Jake Tong with 30.

Kimany Gregorie (3-20), Prakar Singh (3-22) and Mateen Teli (3-26) wreaked most of the havoc.

Cavaliers then made it an early finish with 137-5 in 28.3 overs.