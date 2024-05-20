Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cuckney CC's perfect start to the new season will be given a searching examination this Bank Holiday weekend when they face three games in as many days.

After last weekend's narrow 23 run win at Nottinghamshire Premier League title rivals Kimberley Institute made it five league wins out of five, last season's treble winners face second-placed Cavaliers & Carrington at home on Saturday and on Sunday are also at home to Denby as Cuckney continue the defence of their ECB National Club Championship title.

On Monday they then return to league action for a trip to Plumtree.

“It's been a great start and I don't think we could ask for much more, given where we are now,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

Tom Row faces Martin Weightman on his way to a century for Cuckney.

“It is a very busy weekend with three games so that will be another examination of our physical and mental strength.

“Hopefully we can carry on the good form, though it obviously demands a lot from the guys.

“Cavaliers will obviously be a really tricky one for us.”

At Kimberley, put into bat, Cuckney made 243-8 with Kimberley all out for 220 in reply in 47.1 overs.

Tom Rowe made a superb 103 for Cuckney with 32 for Nick Keast and 29 for James Hawley, openers Rowe and Keast putting on 95 for the first wicket before Rowe and Hawley combined for another 64 for the second wicket.

Dom Brown led the Kimberley fightback with 3-39.

They then started well with the bat as Ryan Buckley (23) and Akhil Patel (58) opened with a partnership of 77.

George Bacon then made a fine 77 but lost a succession of partners as they fell short.

“We knew it would be a tough game and that is exactly what it turned out to be,” said Ullyott.

“We were put into bat and with Kimberley's being a small ground and usually a good wicket, you're never quite sure what a good score is.

“We felt 243 was a bit under par. We'd got out the blocks really well but they dragged themselves back into the game at drinks and we probably didn't finish our batting innings as we'd have liked to.

“It maybe felt like it was a bit easier to score than it actually was and their bowlers bowled pretty nicely in the middle overs.

“We'd been about 160-1 at drinks so we felt we should have got a few more and it was maybe an opportunity lost to get to the 300-mark.

“Tom Rowe was up against his old club for the first time and showed fabulous mental resolve to get his 100.

“It takes a certain amount of mental toughness to do that under pressure in front of a lot of close friends there at his former team – it was a brilliant knock that set us up nicely for the day.

“Kimberley came out the blocks well with the bat and were about 80-0 in 10 overs.

“They were halfway to winning the game, but after the new ball and powerplay situation, we managed to do what they did to us and pinned them down a bit.