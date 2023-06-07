Beech Academy students head to Lord’s to try to retain national table cricket crown

The Beech Academy triumphed in the event last year and are heading back to the capital looking to emulate their memorable exploits 12 months on.

Thousands of youngsters from across the country have been chasing down a place at Lord’s to win through to the Lord’s Taverners National Table Cricket Finals Day – with 10 schools now confirmed for the competition.

Following months of county competitions, nearly 70 schools and over 500 young people with a disability competed in the charity’s table cricket regional finals across the country throughout April with the final 10 teams now eagerly awaiting the opportunity to become the 2023 national table cricket champions.

Mansfield's Beech Academy - 2022 national table tennis winners aiming to retain their crown this week.

Beech Academy PE teacher Georgia Baker has seen first-hand the impact of the sport on her students ahead of their trip to the capital.

“They are really up for it, the kids are really excited,” she said. “We are getting as much practice as we physically can at the minute.

“They are not happy about the wake-up call in the morning, we are leaving at 6am, but we are raring to go.

“When we went to the regionals it was nerve-racking, they knew there was a lot at stake with some very good teams. To be able to get this far, they are just over the moon.

“We won last year, so that’s even more nerve-racking; if we can go back-to-back and come home with the trophy again we will be very happy people.”

The 10 regional finals, where young people with disabilities from across 34 counties and Scotland showcased their table cricket skills and teamwork, included competitions at historic venues such as Edgbaston, Old Trafford and Headingley.

Being able to play competitive cricket at such stadiums provides young people with a disability a potential once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their teams at stadiums embedded in the history of the sport.

This past year has seen over 6,500 young people playing the game, benefiting from immeasurable personal development opportunities through table cricket. Participants learn leadership, communication and endless amounts of key skills whilst travelling to new places and creating friendships with other players.

Much of the Lord’s Taverners work in cricket for young people with disabilities is made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and awarded by the Postcode Active Trust, in addition to support from the ECB and Sport England.

Baker added: “A lot of our children want to take part in sport and maybe can’t do that as effectively as others. Table cricket is such an inclusive sport for them all, it’s nice to see them being able to take part and enjoy it at the same time.

“They thrive on the competition aspect in table cricket, when they can’t cope well with competition in other sports.

“It is something they can go and talk about to other people, it opens avenues where they can talk about something confidently which creates new friendships and bonds within that community.”