Bassetlaw Championship title race remaining very tight

James Hubball - made 39 in Clipstone's win.

Leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe returned to action after a weekend off with a big 140-run win over Glapwell.

Asked to bat, Clipstone made 314-7, Chris Fletcher with 69, David Willcock 49, Taylor Wright 45, James Hubball 39, and Joshua Flowers 27.

Willcock and Wright put on 106 for the opening wicket.

Luke Smith's 80 provided the spine of Glapwell's reply, Rob Davison adding 32, but Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen (3-31) and Chris Fletcher (3-23) helped skittle them out for 174.

With 20 points for a win, Clipstone are now 30 points clear with a game in hand on second-placed Cuckney II, though there are only two points between second and fourth.

Cuckney seconds beat visiting Bawtry by six wickets.

Bawtry made 205-6, Harry Longworth with 64, Alex Kirkham with 56 and Tom Haslam 43.

Cuckney cruised to 209-4 with just under 10 overs left, Josh Porter (85), Dan Brown (44) and Drew Owen (270 the top scorers.

Third-placed Anston beat Thoresby Colliery by eight wickets.

Ben Marson struck 35 and Lee Willis and Danny Tyson 25 apiece as Thoresby totalled 135 all out.

Anston wasted little time and reached 138-2 in 20.2 overs, Joshua March with 53 not out and Anuk Fernando with 34.

Notts & Arnold Amateur are fourth after a 56-run success over North Wheatley with Leverton.

A mid-table derby saw Farnsfield win by five wickets at Welbeck.

Despite 85 from Richard Stroh, Welbeck were all out for 188, Joe Tadpatrikar adding 32.