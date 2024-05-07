Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryde ended the day with a fifth, a third and a frustrating Did Not Finish in race three after bike issues.

But after two rounds of the Championship he sits fifth overall with 55 points, 19 behind leader Glenn Irwin of Hager PBM Ducati.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a good start in race one,” said Ryde of his podium finish.

Kyle Ryde celebrates his podium at Oulton Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“A lot of people thought they could go a lot faster than me at the start, which they could and they set the pace.

“I was trying my best to keep up but kept making mistakes.

“Then I chilled out and let the race come to me, setting faster laps.

“I pulled some fast laps back near the end but nowhere hear enough in then middle of the race to keep up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I was very happy how the bike was at the end of the race and much happier with this third than I was with the third at Navarro in the opening round.”

Ryde initially claimed his first Bennetts Championship qualifying pole position of the season, setting a pace to put the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team on pole by 0.202s from Irwin.

The Q1 session started with Josh Brookes, Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt locking out the top three, completing the top Speedy Fast 15 to fight for the Omologato Pole Position in Q2.

As the riders started their first flying laps the session was red flagged when Peter Hickman crashed heavily at Brittens, but he was able to walk away from the incident but took no further part in the session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ryde pushed on for his flying lap, holding off Irwin who had been fast throughout the test.

In race one Glenn Irwin claimed the poignant first win for the Hager PBM Ducati in their new era as he pushed to the front of the field on the opening laps of race one, hitting the lead on lap three and then held off Christian Iddon to celebrate victory.

At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers had launched off the line to lead the pack from Ryde, Glenn Irwin and Christian Iddon.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider was determined, moving into second at Shell Oils corner on the opening lap, and then made his move on Vickers for the lead at Hizzys a lap later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryde charged into a podium position on lap 12 at Lodge and was able to bridge a minor advantage. However, Bridewell was in the hunt and he claimed fourth place with five laps to go, pushing Vickers back into fifth.

In race two Irwin scored his second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of the weekend at Oulton Park as the Hager PBM Ducati rider again withstood the pressure from Christian Iddon, reigning champion Tommy Bridewell and Danny Kent in the lead group to win by 0.352s.

Ryde was fifth for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, breaking ahead of Jason O'Halloran, Josh Brookes, Leon Haslam and Ryan Vickers who were in the chasing pack.

Max Cook completed the top 10 finishers.

In race three, Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati completed the hat-trick of wins at Oulton Park this afternoon, holding off Christian Iddon to the line by just 0.128s to snatch the Championship lead ahead of the next round at Donington Park.