All T20 tickets for Nottinghamshire Outlaws are on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for all of Nottinghamshire Outlaws’ home fixtures in the 2019 T20 Vitality Blast campaign.

Trent Bridge games in this year’s competition start with a showdown against reigning champions, Worcestershire Rapids, on Thursday, July 18.

Six days later, the theme of recent champions continues as the Outlaws entertain 2016 premiers, the Northamptonshire Steelbacks, followed by a local derby with three-time winners, Leicestershire Foxes, on Saturday July, 27.

Trent Bridge then becomes a firm fixture for Friday nights with matches against Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons and Durham Jets, all scheduled a fortnight apart.

Notts were backed by an average attendance of 11,377 during the 2018 campaign, an all-time high for the venue, and tickets are expected to sell fast this year.