Cricket world cup trophy tour to come to Kirkby

The cricket world cup trophy is set to come to Kirkby as part of its world tour.

Paying homage to the town's cricketing history, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will parade past the iconic bronze statues of Harold Larwood, William Voce and Don Bradman, which are outside the library.

Harold Larwood statue, Kirkby

Take a look inside Rebecca Adlington's home after she stars on ITV's Through the Keyhole

The parade which will happen on April 22, will through Kirkby Plaza then past the library.

The time the parade will pass through Kirkby has not yet been released.