County captain hoping to roar with the Lions

Steven Mullaney.
The captain of Nottinghamshire has been handed the chance to lead his country.

Steven Mullaney will lead England Lions in their 50-over tri-Series against India A and West Indies A.

The 31-year-old will skipper four matches between 22nd June and 29th June — aiming to reach the final at the Kia Oval on 2 July.

Mullaney’s selection came after he led the North to a 2-1 victory in the North-South Series in the Caribbean in the spring.

He followed that with excellent form for his county at the start of the 2018 season.

The right-handed batsman has centuries in both the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup in 2018 — and has captained the Green and Golds astutely in both formats.

Mullaney said: “I’m delighted to get recognition from some of the performances I have put in this year, and also from what I did in the North-South series.

“The selectors think I deserve this opportunity at this present time, and it’s one I hope I can grab with both hands.”

The first Lions match is against India at the 3aaa County Ground, Derby, on 22nd June.

Mullaney will miss Championship matches against Essex and Worcestershire.